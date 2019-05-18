Did you know MS Dhoni's friends jokingly called him a 'terrorist'?

cricket-world-cup

As MS Dhoni gears up for the upcoming World Cup 2019, his friends and CSK CEO speak about the wicket-keeper batsman

Pic Courtesy/ MS Dhoni's Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be part of the Indian cricket team travelling to England and Wales for the upcoming World Cup 2019 tournament. MS Dhoni, who lifted the World Cup in 2011, will be part of the squad led by Virat Kohli this time.

MS Dhoni, India's World Cup winning captain and cricketer, has always maintained that he shares a close rapport with his friends, which dates back to the days when he represented Bihar back in the early 2000s.

Also Read: What is different in Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's captaincy styles? Jonty Rhodes speaks

According to Sporstar, a close friend of MS Dhoni, Satya Prakash recalls his days with the wicket-keeper batsman. He said, "We used to call him atankwadi (terrorist). He used to hit 40-50 runs in 20 balls. But he became a saint when he played for the country and changed his approach. He is a good learner."

Praising MS Dhoni's captaincy, Satya said, "Dhoni rarely captained in the past, but see how he became the captain of some all-time great players. He always spoke in Hindi, but now he speaks fluently in English. We friends never really gauged his potential."

Also Read: This video of a boy crying after MS Dhoni gets out has gone viral!

Many questions have risen about the upcoming World Cup 2019 being MS Dhoni's last tournament, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings clarified by saying, "We are confident he will come back. In the last two years, there were talks that he is not batting well, but statistically, he has had two great years. He had a stellar last season, and this time he did even better. And knowing him, he would do that for India in the World Cup too. He will definitely come back."

Chennai Super Kings were part of a nail-biting final with Mumbai Indians on the other side. Both were three-time IPL champions going into the final. Gone down to the last ball, MI defeated CSK by just 1 run to become IPL champions for the fourth time.

Top Sports Stories

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates