Dino Morea, Kubbra Sait, Bani J and Raghu Ram on where to spend quality time with pets

On Love Your Pet Day, four celebs lead us to spaces in the city where you can spend quality time with your furry friend

Dino Morea

Fathering Ganpat and Maximus

Dino Morea was surrounded by animals like squirrels, dogs and birds while growing up in Bengaluru. Having had pets all his life — including a number of adopted strays, like Ganpat, a five-year-old doggo that Morea fathers along with a jumpy five-year-old labrador, Maximus — the actor and producer recommends, "adopt, don't shop". "Strays are actually the hardiest and they take care of you. If not for anything else, then simply to discourage the cruel way in which dogs are bred in the country, people should begin looking at adopting," he shares, adding, "It's important for the city to have more pet-friendly spaces because it motivates pet parents to take them out. I didn't always know that places like Doolally Taproom existed, but now that I do, I love to bring them along, especially in the mornings when it's not crowded." Also, if you see animals [in such pet-friendly establishments] you understand how beautiful they are with humans and that might inspire patrons to get pets."

Time 11 am to 1 am

At Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10A, Khar West.

Call 39625626



Raghu Ram. Pic/Sameer Markande

Zukzuk, the star of Versova

Raghu Ram, who is a regular at Versova's Leaping Windows with his 12-year-old golden retriever Zukzuk, says the café's vibe and amiable crowd makes it a favourite. "The only time we chill is when we go out. So, it's important that pets are allowed in these spaces. Maybe restaurant owners could begin by hosting a 'take your dog out' day once a month and see how it goes. I believe it will be popular among pet parents as well as animal lovers," the producer and host suggests.

Time 10 am to 12 am

At Leaping Windows, Versova, Andheri West.

Call 9769998972

A Patch of happiness

"I really love my dog, and I wish I could take him everywhere with me," wrote Bani J on her Instagram after visiting PEFE, a pet café in Lokhandwala, with Patch, her one-and-a-half-year-old amstaff in September. When we check how the outing went, the fitness model and host confirms that they had a great time running around, interacting with other dogs at the joint and treating Patch to dahi chawal (the café serves food for pets, too). "You have to stimulate and play with dogs. They need space and open ground. When Patch was younger, I'd play games with him and still do. In a country like India where there aren't too many dog parks, pet-friendly eateries become all the more important," she elaborates, adding, "I like the fact that restaurants are opening up their spaces and accepting that people who have pets might want to step out with them."

Time 12 pm to 12 am

At PEFE, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Call 9768900000

Sun bathing with master Shifu

Actor Kubbra Sait finds it heartening to see city haunts open up their doors to dogs. But as a parent to a five-year-old Persian cat, her options are fewer. "Shifu doesn't like going out too much. But I took him to Kitchen Garden once. The staff was friendly and caring and got Shifu a bowl of water. Also, because it's an open space, he was calm and became the object of everyone's affection," Sait tells us. Arguing for more animal-friendly spaces in the city, she says, "Pets give you joy, so more pet-friendly eateries in the city would mean more positivity. They could also serve as a space for parents to connect."

Time 9 am to 11 pm

At Kitchen Garden by Suzette, St John Street, Bandra West.

Call 26459775

Groom

The White Collar Pet Spa, Khar West

What Medicated massages for dogs with essential oils.

Call 9930402627

Pet Parazzi, Thane West

What Specialised baths and treatments.

Call 9920820926

Paweffect — We Style Pets, Santacruz West

What Haircut and specific breed pet styling.

Call 9167758702

Board

Petsville, Andheri East

What Cageless boarding and day care for pets.

Cakk 9920596669

Dsouza's Pet Kennel, Kandivali West

What Home stay and pet-sitting.

Call 9820643681

Apsan Canine Resort, Thane West

What Lodging and boarding resort for pets.

Call 9322886390

Feed

Barker's Dozen Pet Bakery

What Healthy veg and non-veg doggie treats.

Call 7021535307

(delivery across Mumbai)

Harley's Corner

What Birthday cakes, ice creams and ready-to-eat wet food without preservatives for dogs. CALL 9820009456 (delivery across India)

