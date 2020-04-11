Police instruct shoppers to maintain social distance while shopping at a market in Dadar at the beginning of the lockdown. Pic/Atul Kamble

One lesson to be learnt from the ever-evolving Coronavirus crisis is that things get done smoother and quicker when we queue up.

Social distancing has necessitated that we queue up, keeping a healthy distance of course, at stores, at the chemist and even at the neighbourhood vegetable vendors.

We have learnt patience that a queue demands but we have also learnt that there are great merits to standing in a line behind each other, for whatever we wish to buy.

It will be our greatest takeaway in these times of crisis, if we can take and embrace forever the art and wisdom of forming a queue.

In a city where space is at a premium, there is no concept of a queue. In buses, at stores, outside entertainment venues and at malls,practically everywhere it is a free-for-all.

We need to keep up the habit of queueing up.

Gone should be the days of might is right at counters, the push and shove that we are so infamous for as a society.

We see people break queues with impunity, we see people sneaking into people's places ahead of them, and caring a hoot for signage that reads please queue here.



Yet, queues work and work well. This simple fact should see us change our attitude and we need to look at these days as practice, a wake up dress rehearsal for the real deal, whenever this lockdown is lifted and things go back to normal.

We can even dare to dream of our railway stations where commuters move in a quick queue.

Maybe, that would be asking for too much and that is why we say we dare to dream. Yet our new way of life and strife should show us that discipline begins not with a 'D' but a queue.