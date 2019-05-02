Divyenndu Sharma: Will not play the same character in different clothes

bollywood

Set to feature as a friend to frowned-upon surrogate mother Patralekhaa in Badnam Gali, Divyenndu Sharma on returning to the digital route yet again after Mirzapur

Best remembered for his character, Liquid, in Pyar Ka Punchnama (2011), which earned him a spot among the most promising newcomers then, Divyenndu has adopted a slow and steady approach when it comes to his films. "I was never in a rush. I was aware that I wanted to be an actor, but I also needed to like what I was doing."

He says that after Pyar Ka Punchnama, which was followed by Chashme Baddoor (2013), he could have taken the easy route of doing similar films. "But it was a conscious decision to show something new to the audience and filmmakers," says the actor, who also featured in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018).

Divyenndu will next be seen in the web film, Badnam Gali, which drops on Zee5 on May 10. "I play a Punjabi character who is passionate about cars. There are a few things that irritate him and he can't get along with his family. So he decides to leave his hometown in Punjab and moves to Delhi, where he meets a surrogate mother [played by Patralekhaa]. People have formed an opinion about her, but I stand by her decision."

The actor's last venture, Fatafat, was also a web film for the platform. Considering he also featured in the Amazon Prime series Mizapur, the actor says he is taking the digital route for the varied scripts that are on offer. "When I read Mirzapur, it was the writing that made me curious. I wanted to be part of it. The character I played, Munna Bhaiya, appealed to me. As an actor, I want to be part of different stories rather than stick to one type, and play it again and again in different clothes."

His Bollywood projects are not on the back burner either. Divyenndu will next be seen in Ashish Aryan's Kaanpuriye, a coming-of-age drama about three friends from Kanpur.

He is among the few actors from the current crop who trace their education to the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. "You learn about various aspects of film-making, including the use of camera and sound. This makes you respect technicians. Nowadays, for an actor, it is all about the highest pay, but I am grateful that I chose FTII. It made me an aware actor. It helps when an actor understands technical language."

