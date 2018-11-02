Diwali 2018 recipes: 5 quick-fix and innovative preparations you can try

diwali

Apart from firecrackers food plays a huge part in Diwali celebrations. Whip up these quick-fix and innovative recipes when guests make their way up to your home, and you have just a few minutes to create a quirky dish

Diwali recipes photo

Apple Jalebi



Ingredients

* 150 g flour

* 2 g baking soda

* 62.5 g yogurt

* 240 ml water

* 100 g apple, sliced in circular rings

* 200 ml oil

* 250 g sugar

* 240 ml water

* 3 g cardamom powder



Method

* Sieve flour and baking soda

* Mix yogurt and water and ferment it overnight

* Slice the apples in circular motion without the skin

* Add sugar and water in a vessel, dissolve it and let the syrup boil to a sticky consistency

* Add powdered cardamom and saffron and keep it aside

* Heat oil and drop a little batter. If it pops, it is ready to fry

* Check th fermented batter. If it is very thick, add a little water

* Dip the apple slices in the batter in batches and fry till they turn golden brown. Flip over to fry the other side

* Drain the jalebis with your ladle, pour over the syrup

* Put them in the wire rack to drain excess syrup

* Proceed with remaining apple slices

* Garnish with pistachio and saffron

- Recipe by Foodhall, Palladium, Lower Parel



Banana cutlet can be made in 15 minutes, says Executive Chef of Sun N Sand Hotel, Gautam Mehrishi

Banana Cutlet



Ingredients

* 2 boiled potatoes

* 1 boiled banana

* 1 ½ tsp red chilli powder

* 2 tsp garam masala powder

* ½ tsp coriander powder

* 4 tsp finely chopped cashew nuts

* ½ cup boiled noodles

* 2 tbsp oil

* Salt to taste for garnish

* Roasted noodles

* Red chilli powder

* Garam masala powder

* Coriander powder

* Roasted peels of bananas

* Finely chopped cashew nuts



Method

* Mix diced potatoes, diced bananas, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, salt and cashew nuts in a bowl to prepare the cutlet mixture.

* Now, heat oil in a pan and cook the cutlets.

* Garnish the prepared cutlet with roasted noodles, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, banana peels and cashew nuts

Gluten-free coriander wadis



Ingredients

* 2 cups coriander leaves

* 1 cup bajra flour

* 2 tbsp brown rice flour

* 2 tsp cumin powder

* 5 to 7 garlic pods, chopped fine (optional)

* 3 to 4 green chillies, chopped fine (use as per taste)

* Salt to taste



Method

* Add all the ingredients except flour into a large bowl and mix with hands.

* Then add the flour and mix again. Roll into 1-inch thick and 5-inch long tubes.

* Place in a steamer and steam (about 20 minutes) till firm to the touch.

* Cool on a wire rack. Then cut into half inch thick roundels and cook in an air fryer or on a non-stick griddle till crisp.

* Serve hot with fresh onion chutney.

Recipe courtesy: Dietician Anuradha Sawhney

Shroomy Babycorn and Sidekick Corny Balls



Ingredients

* 10 babycorn

* 4 tbsp sweet corn

* 10 mushrooms

* 2 cups white flour

* 1 cup corn flour

* Salt as per taste

* Pepper for taste

* 2 onions

* A bowl of celery

* 5-6 chilies

* 2 bell peppers

* 3 tbsp chilli garlic sauce

* 2 potatoes

* 1 bowl cheddar cheese

* 2 tbsp basil



Method

* Half boil babycorn and mushrooms in salt and pepper water.

* Marinate them in a corn flour dilute.

* Toss them with white flour, onions, bell pepper, celery, chillies, salt and white pepper and shallow fry the mix.

* Make corn balls with baby corn, mashed potatoes and sweet corn.

* After adding a little salt to it, wrap them in cheddar cheese, chilli garlic sauce and basil. Make the balls and deep-fry the same.

* Serve it piping hot with cheese and herb mayonnaise.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Safik Shaikh, Atmosphere 6

Grilled Chicken Skewers in BBQ sauce



Ingredients

* 10 small pieces boneless Chicken

* 4 tbsp curd

* Salt as per taste

* 2-3 tbsp lime juice

* 1 tbsp cumin seeds

* 1 bunch fresh coriander

* 4 bell peppers

* Mint chutney

* Garlic Pickle

* Mayonnaise

* BBQ sauce



Method

* Marinate the chicken in lime juice and leave it for 10 minutes.

* Then pour the BBQ sauce, and wrap in cumin seeds and fresh coriander. Let it marinate for another 10 minutes.

* Grill the chicken along with smoked bell peppers in a skewer.

* Toss the chicken in garlic pickle and mayonnaise and serve with mint chutney.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Sagar Chettri, Atmosphere 6

- With inputs from The Guide Team

