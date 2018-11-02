Diwali 2018 recipes: 5 quick-fix and innovative preparations you can try

Nov 02, 2018, 12:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Apart from firecrackers food plays a huge part in Diwali celebrations. Whip up these quick-fix and innovative recipes when guests make their way up to your home, and you have just a few minutes to create a quirky dish

Apple Jalebi

Ingredients
* 150 g flour
* 2 g baking soda
* 62.5 g yogurt
* 240 ml water
* 100 g apple, sliced in circular rings
* 200 ml oil
* 250 g sugar
* 240 ml water
* 3 g cardamom powder

Method
* Sieve flour and baking soda
* Mix yogurt and water and ferment it overnight
* Slice the apples in circular motion without the skin
* Add sugar and water in a vessel, dissolve it and let the syrup boil to a sticky consistency
* Add powdered cardamom and saffron and keep it aside
* Heat oil and drop a little batter. If it pops, it is ready to fry
* Check th fermented batter. If it is very thick, add a little water
* Dip the apple slices in the batter in batches and fry till they turn golden brown. Flip over to fry the other side
* Drain the jalebis with your ladle, pour over the syrup
* Put them in the wire rack to drain excess syrup
* Proceed with remaining apple slices
* Garnish with pistachio and saffron
- Recipe by Foodhall, Palladium, Lower Parel

Banana Cutlet
Banana cutlet can be made in 15 minutes, says Executive Chef of Sun N Sand Hotel, Gautam Mehrishi

Ingredients
* 2 boiled potatoes
* 1 boiled banana
* 1 ½ tsp red chilli powder
* 2 tsp garam masala powder
* ½ tsp coriander powder
* 4 tsp finely chopped cashew nuts
* ½ cup boiled noodles
* 2 tbsp oil
* Salt to taste for garnish
* Roasted noodles
* Red chilli powder
* Garam masala powder
* Coriander powder
* Roasted peels of bananas
* Finely chopped cashew nuts

Method
* Mix diced potatoes, diced bananas, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, salt and cashew nuts in a bowl to prepare the cutlet mixture.
* Now, heat oil in a pan and cook the cutlets.
* Garnish the prepared cutlet with roasted noodles, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, banana peels and cashew nuts

Gluten-free coriander wadis

Ingredients
* 2 cups coriander leaves
* 1 cup bajra flour
* 2 tbsp brown rice flour
* 2 tsp cumin powder
* 5 to 7 garlic pods, chopped fine (optional)
* 3 to 4 green chillies, chopped fine (use as per taste)
* Salt to taste

Method
* Add all the ingredients except flour into a large bowl and mix with hands.
* Then add the flour and mix again. Roll into 1-inch thick and 5-inch long tubes.
* Place in a steamer and steam (about 20 minutes) till firm to the touch.
* Cool on a wire rack. Then cut into half inch thick roundels and cook in an air fryer or on a non-stick griddle till crisp.
* Serve hot with fresh onion chutney.
Recipe courtesy: Dietician Anuradha Sawhney

Shroomy Babycorn and Sidekick Corny Balls

Ingredients
* 10 babycorn
* 4 tbsp sweet corn
* 10 mushrooms
* 2 cups white flour
* 1 cup corn flour
* Salt as per taste
* Pepper for taste
* 2 onions
* A bowl of celery
* 5-6 chilies
* 2 bell peppers
* 3 tbsp chilli garlic sauce
* 2 potatoes
* 1 bowl cheddar cheese
* 2 tbsp basil

Method
* Half boil babycorn and mushrooms in salt and pepper water.
* Marinate them in a corn flour dilute.
* Toss them with white flour, onions, bell pepper, celery, chillies, salt and white pepper and shallow fry the mix.
* Make corn balls with baby corn, mashed potatoes and sweet corn.
* After adding a little salt to it, wrap them in cheddar cheese, chilli garlic sauce and basil. Make the balls and deep-fry the same.
* Serve it piping hot with cheese and herb mayonnaise.
Recipe courtesy: Chef Safik Shaikh, Atmosphere 6

Grilled Chicken Skewers in BBQ sauce

Ingredients
* 10 small pieces boneless Chicken
* 4 tbsp curd
* Salt as per taste
* 2-3 tbsp lime juice
* 1 tbsp cumin seeds
* 1 bunch fresh coriander
* 4 bell peppers
* Mint chutney
* Garlic Pickle
* Mayonnaise
* BBQ sauce

Method
* Marinate the chicken in lime juice and leave it for 10 minutes.
* Then pour the BBQ sauce, and wrap in cumin seeds and fresh coriander. Let it marinate for another 10 minutes.
* Grill the chicken along with smoked bell peppers in a skewer.
* Toss the chicken in garlic pickle and mayonnaise and serve with mint chutney.
Recipe courtesy: Chef Sagar Chettri, Atmosphere 6

- With inputs from The Guide Team

