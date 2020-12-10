Do you know the cost of Aditya Narayan's 5BHK Mumbai home? The singer reveals!
Singer-TV host Aditya Narayan recently got married to long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, and the couple is all set to move into their new 5BHK house in Mumbai
Aditya Narayan got hitched with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020, at Mumbai's famous ISKCON temple. While not many knew, Aditya's veteran singer father Udit Narayan revealed in a recent interview that Aditya and Shweta had, in fact, been living together for a decade.
Now, it looks like Aditya and Shweta are all set to start their new life together in a new home in Mumbai. The couple has bought a 5BHK property in the city, the cost of which was being quoted in media reports to be approximately Rs 4 crore. But it's not; in fact, it's much more than that!
In a tell-all interview with spotboye.com, Aditya shared, "Ha ha. So little? Market price kam likh di (They reported a low market price). It actually cost me 10.5 crore. Sir, I've been working since I was a child. Besides, television pays a lot."
Well, that whopping amount is enough to make anyone's eyeballs pop!
Talking about his honeymoon, Aditya said, "Right now we are on our home-honeymoon. We are setting up the place for a couple. Bachelor pad being converted to a proper home until our new home is ready."
Aditya Narayan also spoke about his wife's career plans. He said, "She's free to do whatever she likes, if she likes. I don't know if she wants to pursue a career. I think we've been together long enough to not want to be together 365 days and 24x7. Not that I don't want her all day throughout the year. I do! Time, togetherness and familiarity have not dimmed my feelings for her and vice versa."
Speaking of his new house, the singer has bought the 5BHK in Andheri itself. "It's three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away," he said.
-
Udit Narayan's singer-TV host son Aditya Narayan got married yesterday, December 1, to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in Mumbai. The nuptials took place at Mumbai's famous ISKCON temple in Juhu. Pictures and videos from the singer's big day are straight out of a fairy tale. (All pictures: Yogen Shah/Pallav Paliwal).
-
Aditya Narayan shone as the groom in his royal sherwani and wedding safa. The singer looked quite dashing as he danced his way in his baaraat to the wedding venue. The singer's father, Udit Narayan, and mum Deepa, too, were in celebratory mode. While Udit Narayan was dressed in bright-red traditional attire, Aditya's mother Deepa Narayan Jha was seen in a red sari with matching jewelry.
-
In this picture, Aditya can be seen dancing to the beats of the dhol. He is joined by his father and close family members.
-
Aditya was in a relationship with Shweta for a long time. The duo worked together in Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit in 2010. A day before the wedding, Aditya and Shweta had arranged a family get-together. A fan club of the couple shared a lot of pictures and videos on its Instagram account and it looks like they are straight out of a Bollywood film. In the first picture that was shared by the club, the Narayan family could be seen jubilantly posing for the camera.
-
In a recent interview, the playback singer had revealed how he had proposed to his soulmate. Aditya said, "Maldives was my first choice. I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger."
-
The two plan to go to Gulmarg, Kashmir, for their honeymoon. He said, "Shweta loves skiing and I felt it would be ideal to go to Gulmarg in the winters. If everything goes well, we plan to go there."
-
Last month, Aditya had announced his plan to get married on social media. Taking to his Instagram account and sharing a picture with the love of his life, he penned an adorable note and this is what he wrote - "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December [sic]"
-
Well, here's wishing the newlyweds a blissful married life!
Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal on December 1 in Mumbai. The pictures from the wedding are straight out of a fairy tale. Take a look.
