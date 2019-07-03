Doctor loses Rs 97,998 to online scam in Sion

crime

The victim called up the customer care to resolve a payment issue but instead he Rs 97,998 were withdrawn from his account after the call

Representational image

A doctor working in the forensic department of Sion Hospital lost Rs 97, 998 to an online scam. The victim had ordered a set of headphones on 20th June from an online website to which he made an online payment. But when the parcel arrived but the delivery boy demanded the money for the parcel leaving the victim confused. The delivery boy produced the bill in which the mode of payment was mentioned as ‘cash on delivery’.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Navy officers, personnel duped of Rs 3 lakh

The delivery boy suggested to call up the customer care and solve the issue. The victim searched for the customer care number on the internet and found numerous contact numbers. "He dialed a number that he found on the internet and spoke to a guy who then demanded all the details pertaining to the order," said an officer. "He also informed the victim that the company will refund the money paid online and he can claim the parcel by paying for it in cash," added the officer.

Also Read: Woman posed as TV producer to dupe people on pretext of jobs

After the call, the man claiming to be a customer care agent shared a link with the victim which demanded his BHIM UPI PIN. When the doctor shared the PIN, Rs 97,998 were immediately withdrawn from his account. "The victim realised that he was conned on the pretext of refunding his money. An FIR has been registered against the unknown person under IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of IT Act 2008" officer added.

Also Read: Man allegedly duped on pretext of marriage; wife flees after 2 days

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates