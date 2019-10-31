Does Preity Zinta have a cameo in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3? Her latest post suggests so!

Preity Zinta may have been away from the Hindi film celluloid for a while, she keeps in touch with all her fans and admirers via her social media accounts. And of course, yearly appearances in the IPL to cheer for her cricket team, Kings XI Punjab. And today morning, on the occasion of Halloween, she posted something that has sparked a lot of speculations. She posed with Salman Khan, who was dressed as Inspector Chulbul Pandey, and she was dressed as a police officer too.

She wrote that anything can happen on Halloween and all she wanted was to have some fun and be a little crazy. The last line was the main one- Perks of showing up on the Dabangg 3 sets.

Check it out:

Anything can happen on Halloween Here's to having some fun and being a little crazy ! Perks of showing up on the #Dabangg3 shoot #chubulpandey #Happyhalloween #Fun #ting @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lYYpDdt4ax — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 31, 2019

And Salman Khan posted a hilarious video of the actress on his Twitter account that gives you a sneak peek into the pictures she uploaded. Take a look:

Does she have a cameo in Dabangg 3? At least these pictures suggest so! The actress and Khan have worked on several films together, which include Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, and Jaan-E-Mann. The two have also made cameos in each other's films, Khan in Ishkq In Paris and Zinta in Main Aur Mrs. Khanna. It would be great to see them on the big screen again after so long.

Dabangg 3 is not the only cop film Khan is gearing up for. He's also about to star in another Prabhudeva directorial, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is slated for an EID 2020 release. It's a double whammy for all the Bhai fans as they'll get to see him in exactly the kind of roles they revel in. Coming back to Dabangg 3, the film is all set to release on December 27.

