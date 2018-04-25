Donald Trump has a doppelganger and it is a woman

A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper

Dolores Leis Antelo. Pic/Instagram

A picture of a doppelganger of the United States President Donald Trump's is making rounds on the internet and it in Dolores Leis Antelo, a farmer from Nanton, La Coruna.

A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper. According to the Spanish news outlet, Antelo has been branded as the "Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte." My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair," she told.

Antelo, who hails from Coristanco in north-western Spain, was pictured in a farming land clutching a hoe as she struck a pose.

Meanwhile, some netizens are discussing whether Donald Trump has a long lost relative in Spain.

This is NOT, I repeat, NOT photoshopped.



Donald trump has a doppelganger. And she's a Latina.



Long live Dolores Leis Antelo, aka #SenoraTrump.



It goes without saying, he really HATES these photos, so... pic.twitter.com/CLyImDbCR6 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 24, 2018

Dolores Leis Antelo and Donald Trump. Are they same brother and sister? pic.twitter.com/lZHQ0wFUdT — psy.photo (@NguyenT59489084) April 25, 2018

