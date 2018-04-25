Donald Trump has a doppelganger and it is a woman
Dolores Leis Antelo. Pic/Instagram
A picture of a doppelganger of the United States President Donald Trump's is making rounds on the internet and it in Dolores Leis Antelo, a farmer from Nanton, La Coruna.
A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper. According to the Spanish news outlet, Antelo has been branded as the "Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte." My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair," she told.
Antelo, who hails from Coristanco in north-western Spain, was pictured in a farming land clutching a hoe as she struck a pose.
Meanwhile, some netizens are discussing whether Donald Trump has a long lost relative in Spain.
#Donaldganger - #DoloresLeisAntelo, who looks like #Trump, goes viral. pic.twitter.com/ULGPOlBiq3— Pallavi Aman Singh ðÂÂ (@PallaviAmanSing) April 24, 2018
This is NOT, I repeat, NOT photoshopped.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 24, 2018
Donald trump has a doppelganger. And she's a Latina.
Long live Dolores Leis Antelo, aka #SenoraTrump.
It goes without saying, he really HATES these photos, so... pic.twitter.com/CLyImDbCR6
This is Dolores Leis Antelo. Not @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/3k6BTtXe2h— Luke Snyder (@Luke_S_notlucas) April 24, 2018
Dolores Leis Antelo and Donald Trump. Are they same brother and sister? pic.twitter.com/lZHQ0wFUdT— psy.photo (@NguyenT59489084) April 25, 2018
With this answer; I think I just won the weirdest game of "CLUE" - ever.— Bruce Dean (@photowarrior) April 25, 2018
Donald Trump, in drag, in the rough, with his sand wedge, at Mar-a-Lago.#MAGA #clue #spain #DoloresLeisAntelo #Dolores #TrumpDouble #FemaleTrumpDouble #SenoraTrump #doppelganger #donalddoppelganger pic.twitter.com/ltrGbsNqYC
