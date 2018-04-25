Search

Donald Trump has a doppelganger and it is a woman

Apr 25, 2018, 12:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Donald Trump has a doppelganger and it is a womanDolores Leis Antelo. Pic/Instagram

A picture of a doppelganger of the United States President Donald Trump's is making rounds on the internet and it in Dolores Leis Antelo, a farmer from Nanton, La Coruna.

A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper. According to the Spanish news outlet, Antelo has been branded as the "Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte." My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair," she told.

Antelo, who hails from Coristanco in north-western Spain, was pictured in a farming land clutching a hoe as she struck a pose.

Meanwhile, some netizens are discussing whether Donald Trump has a long lost relative in Spain.

