Donald Trump sides with Stone, questions acquittal of Clinton, Comey

Washington D.C: Taking sides with his long-time informal adviser Roger Stone, who was indicted for making false statements in the Robert Mueller probe related to the 2016 Presidential elections on January 25, United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that "if Roger Stone was indicted for lying to Congress," then what about former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comey was fired by Trump, in May 2017. He was leading an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, while Clinton was given a clean chit by the FBI over allegations of handling classified information by her personalised email account.

The US President took to Twitter saying, "If Roger Stone was indicted for lying to Congress, what about the lying done by Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Lisa Page & lover, Baker and soooo many others? What about Hillary to FBI and her 33,000 deleted Emails? What about Lisa & Peterâ¿¿s deleted texts & Wiener's laptop? Much more!"

The statement by the US President came amid reports of Stone, who on Friday, refused to testify against Trump, adding that he would plead not guilty to the charges against the former.

Stone has been indicted by a federal grand jury on seven counts - one count of obstruction of official proceedings, one count of witness tampering and five counts of false statements.

The indictment comes amid scrutiny about Stone's alleged contact with WikiLeaks publisherÂ Julian AssangeÂ in the summer of 2016. Trump had come into power after surpassing Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton in the Presidential elections held later in 2016.

