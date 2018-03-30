'How can I persuade my boyfriend to open up?'

What should I do to make my boyfriend open up to me more?



Illustration/Uday Mohite



I suppose the only thing you can do is lead by example and give him time to get more comfortable. Two people in a relationship may have different levels of emotional honesty.

My ex-boyfriend and I decided to end our relationship a few months ago because we realised we had very little in common. The sad thing is that his brother and I used to get along extremely well. I think I have a huge crush on him, and probably did even back then. This is very awkward because I think he knows this and I think he likes me too, but neither of us can be honest about it and say how we feel on account of my history with his brother. I know it sounds strange and almost incestuous, but I really would like to date him for a while just to see how it goes. Should I just call him and tell him how I feel? If he speaks to his brother, who may say it's awkward and forbid him from dating me, it can make things very uncomfortable for all of us. What do I do?

If you and your ex-boyfriend's brother genuinely have feelings for each other, the initial awkwardness should disappear after you all get used to the idea. It's really up to the three of you to sort this out and come to terms with it, in the event of it actually happening. The only way it can work is, to begin with, if you have that conversation with the guy you like. Find out how he feels about it, whether he wants to consider a relationship in the light of your past with his brother, and whether he is open to weathering out that initial teething phase where you all try and come to terms with the whole arrangement.

