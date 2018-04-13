'My mother wants me to uninstall WhatsApp'

My mother recently insisted that I uninstall WhatsApp from my phone because she says she doesn't trust the kind of photographs that may be sent either by me or my friends



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Your mother means well. If she understands that you have access to all kinds of information, but choose not to access any of it, she may learn to trust you more, but building this trust will take time. For now, in these times of misinformation and bigotry, not using WhatsApp may actually be great for your brain. I suggest you avoid worrying too much about it.­

There's a guy I have been very close to for a few months, and we tend to hang out a lot whenever we can. I think I have very strong feelings for him, but don't know if he feels the same way. We talk about anything and everything, which is something I find very refreshing, but which is also because I suspect he doesn't think of me the way I think of him. He probably thinks this is a platonic relationship and is therefore okay with being transparent and honest with me. I really want us to consider a relationship, but am afraid that what we have will disappear the minute I tell him how I feel. What should I do?

If the two of you are as close as you claim to be, I don't really understand why this isn't something you should shy away from talking about. If you feel something that he doesn't, how exactly will you be able to figure it out without simply putting it out there? If you're afraid of him not feeling the same way, the sooner you get it out of the way, the stronger the chances of you both being able to retain your friendship without a certain amount of resentment or awkwardness. Speak up and get it over with.

