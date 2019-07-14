Dr Mario to the rescue

sunday-mid-day

Dr Mario World

Developer: NHN Entertainment Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: iOS, Android

Free

After Super Mario Run, Nintendo is trying its hands at publishing a game for smartphones. This time it is Dr Mario World, a take on match-3 gameplay with some unique components to make it stand out.

The game features characters from the Nintendo universe that you have come to know and love, tied in with a paper-thin story. The single player is essentially your character going from location to location, completing match-3 puzzles to kill viruses with a bunch of coloured pills.

The actual gameplay is tougher than it looks, though, initial tutorial stages are good at hiding the pain that awaits, as you progress. Dr Mario World is more of a puzzle game—you have to manage and place the pills in a way that will not only kill the viruses, but also clear up certain obstacles at every level.

Place something wrong and the cascading effect of viruses and unused pills can take its toll quickly. The single player is engrossing, but like any game trying to earn money out of you, this one has limited lives after the initial tutorial group of stages. The lives can only be replenished by time or cash, but if you are willing to wait, the transactions are not needed.

The star of the show is the multiplayer gameplay—here you take on another random opponent from the internet and try to complete line in your screen, so they get dumped on your opponents. Your ranking depends on your wins, but the game is a lot more complicated, as speed is a factor. Overall, Dr Mario World is a good match-3 game. Since it is free to play there is no reason not to try it.

