Drashti Dhami lock lips with husband Niraj Khemka on vacation; see photo
Drashti Dhami is currently on a vacation with husband Niraj Khemka and has been sharing some wonderful pictures from the scenic locations
Drashti Dhami is currently on a vacation with husband Niraj Khemka in Spain. The actress is living her life and enjoying the vacation where she is seen hugging, cuddling and kissing Niraj. Her latest picture has her planting a kiss on Niraj's lips as they make for a romantic pose. She shared the picture on her Instagram account and revealed the location. They are in Seville in Spain. Dressed in casuals, both, Drashti and Niraj looked uber chic.
Drashti Dhami shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote: "Love, kisses & Summertime madness @khemkaniraj #seville (sic)"
Drashti, who is away from the limelight for some time, is a renowned face in the television circuit. She has shared some more lovey-dovey pictures on her social media account.
Another picture has her and Niraj posing together at one of the open bars in Croatia.
Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka got married in 2015 and participated in Nach Baliye as a couple. The actress was first seen in the gen-next show, Dill Mill Gaye. She was later seen in Geet Huyi Sabse Parayi and rose to fame with Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon opposite Vivian Dsena.
