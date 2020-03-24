Dreaming of the perfect 'dum'
A biryani feast at home could be the perfect mood-lifter right now
Last week, we called in for an impromptu treat from Biryani by Kilo to lift our moods in these gloomy, confusing times. Delivered hot, the biryani was made fresh and sent in an eco-friendly clay, sealed handi. The dum ones came with an aanch box that had candles to re-heat the biryani — though we didn’t need it. We liked the well-thought through concept and the fact that they source these pots from local potters.
In case of biryani, one with dum is a must-try for anyone and so we ordered the murgh dum Hyderabadi. It felt quite like the versions we make at home. Served with mirchi ka salan and raita, it had soft meat, aromatic rice and spices that hit the right spot. The gosht Lucknowi biryani didn’t quite pass the taste test — the fragrance of kevda was overpowering and not to the liking of my in-laws who come from the city of Nawabs. The malamaal biryani is ideal for those who love chicken in every morsel and the taste hits the right spots. The Kolkata chicken biryani too matched up to the standard — with aloo (potatoes) and dim (boiled eggs) — it had the perfect blend of spices.
The mild aroma after opening the sealed lid was proof of freshness. However, the best in taste, flavour, colour and texture was the kathal (jackfruit) biryani. Imagine a hardcore meat eater — who believes vegetarian biryani should only be called pulav — saying that. It won everyone’s hearts.
Log on to www.biryanibythekilo.com
Call 9555212212
Cost Rs 325 for half kilo onwards
Egg biryani by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji
Fragrant rice 1 ½ cup (80 per cent cooked)
Eggs, boiled 4 nos
Potatoes, 2 nos (cut in half)
For the masala:
Desi ghee 4 tbsp
Onions 1 large (thinly sliced)
Ginger paste ½ tbsp
Garlic paste 1 tbsp
Curd 1 cup (whisked)
Coriander powder ½ tbsp
Red chilli powder 1 tsp
Black pepper powder ½ tsp
Nutmeg powder 1/4 tsp
Green chillies, slit 2 nos
Milk ½ cup
Water ½ cup
Salt to taste
Saffron steeped in 1 tbsp of
lukewarm milk 1/4 gm
Rose water 1 tsp
Garam masala powder ½ tsp
Chopped coriander leaves ½ cup
Sliced golden brown onion ½ cup
Desi ghee, hot ½ tbsp
Whole garam masala
Bay leaf 1 nos
Black cardamom 2 nos
Green cardamom 2 nos
Cinnamon stick 1 inch
Cloves 2 nos
Black pepper corns 6 nos
For the garnish:
Fried mixed nuts and raisin ½ tbsp
Sliced golden brown onion ½ tbsp
Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji
Method:
. In a non-stick pan, fry the potatoes and set aside. Then shallow-fry the eggs and set aside.
. Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan, add all the whole spices on a low flame. Add the onion and sauté till golden brown.
. Add ginger and garlic paste, continue to sauté for two to three minutes. Add the slit green chillies. Now add all the spice powders and mix well. Add in the whisked curd and fry till the moisture evaporates and the oil oozes out.
. Add the browned eggs and potatoes. Saute the masala, ensure that they do not break. Add the milk and water, salt and simmer for two minutes till it becomes semi-thick.
.Spread half the rice over the prepared egg and potato masala. Sprinkle less than half of the fried onions, chopped coriander leaves, garam masala powder and steeped saffron. Sprinkle rose water.
. Repeat the layer and top with hot ghee.
. Cover it with an aluminium foil and then with a lid and place on a hot griddle on low flame for 20 to 25 minutes.
. Leave the biryani untouched for at least an hour before you serve so the flavours are combine well with the rice. Serve hot garnished with fried nuts and sliced golden brown onion. Tastes best with raita.
