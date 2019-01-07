Drifters Tap Station is offering 24 craft brews for beer lovers to keep spirits high

food

A new taproom in BKC will offer 24 craft brews and grub to keep your spirits high

An assortment of beers. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

For a city as hot and humid as ours, there isn't much on offer for beer lovers. But thankfully, our neighbouring city, Pune, is a haven for craft beer breweries and they are slowly trickling down to Mumbai. Joining the ranks is Drifters Tap Station in BKC and they will offer 24 craft brews, including ciders, ales and beers.

We first got a taste of their beers at the now-shuttered Drifters Brewing Co in Kamala Mills last year and fell in love with their Milky Way stout, and are eager to try more at their soon-to-open BKC bar. Sunlight fills the large bar, and our eyes are instantly pulled towards a huge wall mural that depicts the brewing process.



Kasundi fish tikka

Seated in a cosy corner that overlooks the walkway outside, owner Nayan Shah presents us with flyers of different tasters and a plate of crumbled cottage cheese (R365), which has chunks of paneer coated in batter and crumbles of spicy papad — a fried delight that we guiltily wipe off. The menu has a host of other options for Indian fare and a few international dishes such as bil lamhe chicken (R415), flatbreads and pasta.

From the beers (R295 for 300ml; R1,300 for a 1.5l pitcher), we start with the light lagers first. The Helles is a pale unfiltered brew that's perfect for a light summer drink. Vienna lager offers a more malty experience with a medium body, and a beautiful, hoppy finish. For a crisp lager with just a hint of fruit, try IPL (Indian pale lager). The lemongrass is a white ale that catches us by surprise, and is exactly the kind of innovation we are looking for on balmy summer afternoons.



Crumble Cottege Cheese

By now, we have a table filled with stuffed kulcha balls (R335), achari soya chaap (R355) and kasundi fish tikka (R475). The kulcha balls are deliciously cooked in a tandoor, and come with a simple stuffing of onions, paneer, mushroom and cheese. The soya chaap is just like the ones you would find in local Punjabi restaurants, but these are thankfully less greasy. The fish tikka is delicately spiced and the meat falls perfectly off the fork.

A flyer of four beer tasters brings our attention back to the brews. We now get experimental with kokam cider, a drink that reminds us of an idyllic weekend spent in Alibaug lazing on a hammock under mango trees. The black hefeweizen isn't our favourite, so we clear our palate with citra wheat, an American white ale with citrus notes.



Achari soya chaap

Coconut lovers looking for some fun should try their coconut porter or coconut saison ale. The former has a dark-chocolatey flavour, while the latter is a refreshing light ale. For tropical fun, try pina colada ale or the pineapple saison, which can also work for great cocktails.

And just in case you are looking for something more than beer, they also offer large plates that include everything from dal tadka (R375), Turkish casserole (R410) or chicken ala keiv with mushroom sauce, mash and assorted vegetables (R425). But it's the 24 beers on tap that will take this beer lover a while to get over.



Restaurant Drifters Tap Station

On January 12, 5 pm to 1 am (for the first week); 12 pm to 1 am (after first week)

At Adani Inspire BKC, G Block, BKC, Bandra East.

Call 26522007

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates