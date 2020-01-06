Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Happy hours

Been a while since you've had a girls' night out? Head to this Powai bar which has tweaked its happy hours to help guests make the most of the festive season. You get one drink on buying two, all day on Monday and Tuesday, and till 7 pm during the rest of the week.

On 12 pm to 7 pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

At Madeira and Mime, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call 41415161

