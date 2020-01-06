Search

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 08:52 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Head to this Powai bar which has tweaked its happy hours

Been a while since you've had a girls' night out? Head to this Powai bar which has tweaked its happy hours to help guests make the most of the festive season. You get one drink on buying two, all day on Monday and Tuesday, and till 7 pm during the rest of the week.

On 12 pm to 7 pm (Wednesday to Sunday)
At Madeira and Mime, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.
Call 41415161

