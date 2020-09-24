Drugs case: Not received summons, says Rakul Preet Singh; NCB differs

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drug syndicate linked to Bollywood, on Thursday said that she has not received the summons.

“I have not received the alleged summons either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far,” said Rakul Preet Singh.

However, the NCB said, “Summons to Rakul Preet Singh were issued and she was contacted through various platforms, including the phone but she was not available.”

“There has been no response from her so far,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB.

According to sources, during the questioning of Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, names of several Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, surfaced for allegedly procuring drugs banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, designer Simone Khambatta deposed before the NCB in Mumbai on Thursday. She arrived at the NCB office for questioning around 10.15 am.

A NCB source said that actress Deepika Padukone has been called on September 25 for questioning, while Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned for September 26.

The NCB has already arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in the case so far.

The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra's Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.

Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe into the death case of Sushant.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news