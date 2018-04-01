Easter special: Homemade desserts you would love to eat

Here's a look at few Easter dessert recipes compiled by Mumbai chef Rakhee Vaswani



Hot Cross buns by chef Rakhee Vaswani



An Easter meal is a grand feast comprising scrumptious food spreads, special cocktails and lip-smacking desserts. From Easter bunny cakes and cupcakes to fruitcakes and chocolate tortes, an Easter meal is not complete without the dessert.

Here’s a look at few Easter dessert recipes compiled by Mumbai chef Rakhee Vaswani.



Hot Cross Buns



Ingredients:

Flour: 300 gms

Salt: 7 gms

Yeast: 12 gms

C.P.Powder: A pinch

Bread Improver: A pinch

Sugar: 15 gms

Gluten: A pinch

Tutti Fruity: 20 gms

Black Current Raisins: 20gms

Oil: as required (for greasing)

Water: as required (lukewarm)

Marzipan for garnishing

Sugar glaze

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients, i.e. flour, salt, yeast, CP Powder, bread improver, sugar and gluten.

2. Now add water as required to knead the dough till it is soft.

3. Add the raisins and tutti fruity and roll into a cylindrical shape. Now cut into equal balls and shape them into buns.

4. Take the marzipan and roll it. Make strips of equal length and put into cross form on the bun.

5. Ferment the buns for 35-40 minutes. Now bake at 220`C for 12 minutes.

6. Glaze the ready buns with Sugar Glaze and serve.

Watch the recipe of Hot Cross buns here:







Easter Cake by Chef Rakhee Vaswani



Easter Cake



Sponge Ingredients:

Butter (room temperature): 55 gm

Vegetable shortening: 60 gm

Flour: 245 gm

Baking powder: 6gms

Rainbow sprinkles: 50 gm

Sugar (granulated):- 250 gm

Brown Sugar: 50 gm

Eggs: 3

Buttermilk: 110 gm

Oil: 65 gm

Vanilla Extract: 8 gm



Sponge Method:

1. Heat the oven to 170 degree Celsius

2. Combine the butter, shortening and sugar in the bowl and beat these for 2-3 minutes by hand beater

3. Add eggs to it along with the vanilla extract.

4. On low speed, stream in the buttermilk, oil and then increase the speed of the mixer from medium to high for 3-4 minutes.

5. Then in another bowl, mix flour, baking powder and sprinkles.

6. Now, in the batter, slowly add the flour mixture on low speed and mix for 45-60 seconds, until the batter comes together.

7. Grease the cake, mould and line it with butter paper, and pour the batter in the mould.

8. Bake the cake for 30-35 minutes.

9.Take the cake out of oven once baked and cool it down and then cut layers of the cake.



Cake Frosting Ingredients:

Butter: 150gms (Room Temperature)

Icing Sugar: 300 gm

Cream Cheese: 15gm

Custard Powder: 2 tsp



Cake frosting method:

1: Beat the butter custard powder and icing sugar by the beater until the sugar dissolves and the mixture turns creamy.

2. Add in cream cheese to it and mix well.

3.Garnish the cake layers with this frosting and add fondant eggs and nest on top.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates