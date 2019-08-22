ED to question Raj Thackeray today, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande detained

mumbai

Sandeep Deshpande was detained by the Shivaji Park police to pre-empt any law-and-order problem as the MNS had planned to protest against the ED summons

Raj Thackeray

Mumbai Police detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Thursday ahead of MNS party chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sandeep Deshpande was detained by the Shivaji Park police to pre-empt any law-and-order problem as the MNS had planned to protest against the ED summons, police sources stated. According to news agency, ANI, the security has also been beefed up at Ballard Estate the ED's office situated ahead of MNS leader's appearance. Police have installed barricades and is monitoring movements near the probe agency's office.

Also Read: Raj Thackeray expresses condolence after party worker commits suicide over ED notice

Raj Thackeray on Wednesday took to social media platform, Twitter and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigating agency and requested his party workers to maintain peace and harmony. "No harm or damage should come upon any public property and the common man should not suffer in any way", he tweeted on social media. The ED has summoned MNS chief Raj Thackeray to appear before it today at 10 am for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

Also Read: Raj Thackeray: No party worker or Maharastra Sainik should assemble near ED office

After the MNS called for an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Dadar on Tuesday morning, Raj issued a statement. He said, "We have honoured the notices from investigating agencies and summons from courts that we received in the past. Let’s honour the ED notice as well." "Since we are used to it (notices and investigations), I request you to exercise restraint and maintain peace on August 22. I also request party office-bearers and workers to not go to the ED office," he said, adding that residents should not be inconvenienced. He further said, "Please don’t damage property and maintain peace even when others instigate you."

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray sure of ED clean chit to Raj Thackeray

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates