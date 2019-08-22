ED to question Raj Thackeray today, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande detained
Sandeep Deshpande was detained by the Shivaji Park police to pre-empt any law-and-order problem as the MNS had planned to protest against the ED summons
Mumbai Police detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Thursday ahead of MNS party chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sandeep Deshpande was detained by the Shivaji Park police to pre-empt any law-and-order problem as the MNS had planned to protest against the ED summons, police sources stated. According to news agency, ANI, the security has also been beefed up at Ballard Estate the ED's office situated ahead of MNS leader's appearance. Police have installed barricades and is monitoring movements near the probe agency's office.
Raj Thackeray on Wednesday took to social media platform, Twitter and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigating agency and requested his party workers to maintain peace and harmony. "No harm or damage should come upon any public property and the common man should not suffer in any way", he tweeted on social media. The ED has summoned MNS chief Raj Thackeray to appear before it today at 10 am for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.
After the MNS called for an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Dadar on Tuesday morning, Raj issued a statement. He said, "We have honoured the notices from investigating agencies and summons from courts that we received in the past. Let’s honour the ED notice as well." "Since we are used to it (notices and investigations), I request you to exercise restraint and maintain peace on August 22. I also request party office-bearers and workers to not go to the ED office," he said, adding that residents should not be inconvenienced. He further said, "Please don’t damage property and maintain peace even when others instigate you."
-
Amid a crackdown on his activists, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) responding to the summons in a case pertaining to the IL&FS, here on Thursday. Accompanied by his family members and top party office-bearers, Thackeray left his residence under a tight police escort to the ED headquarters in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.
-
The MNS leader Raj Thackeray reached the ED office around 11.30 am, accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali. After Raj entered the office alone, his family members camped at a nearby hotel
-
The ED has summoned Raj in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL. Mumbai police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the ED office and in some parts of Dadar, where the MNS chief resides and parts of central Mumbai
-
The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.
-
Police personnel have been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has a stronghold, to maintain law and order. Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure. Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offences.
-
Security has also been beefed up at the ED's office situated at Ballard Estate ahead of MNS leader's appearance. Police have installed barricades and are monitoring movements near the probe agency's office.
Maharashtra Navniraman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on Thursday reached the agency's office in south Mumbai with his family members in tow. All pictures/Ashish Raje and Atul Kamble
