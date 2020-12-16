Eight-hour shifts row: Cop's wife relaunches protest at Azad Maidan

The wife of a Mumbai police constable began a fast unto death at Azad Maidan on Tuesday in protest against his dismissal over demands for eight-hour shifts and other facilities. Constable Pramod Patil was attached to Local Arms – IV. Patil's wife, Yashashri, is the president of Maharashtra State Police Patni Sangh."

Patil was dismissed from the force on December 9, allegedly because Yashashri campaigned for better work conditions in March 2016 and he helped take care of their daughter during the protest.

"When I sat for a fast unto death in 2016, my husband took leave to look after our three-year-old daughter at the protest venue. His photograph with her was published in regional media and prompted senior officials and the government to target him," said Yashashri.

"They are targeting my husband because I am leading the campaign that's demanding better medical facilities, accommodation, treatment at the workplace, eight-hour shifts," Yashashri said.

Patil was suspended in 2018, allegedly over the protests by the constables' wives association, and reinstated in January this year.

'Long hours in pandemic'

Former commissioner of police Datta Padsalgikar had introduced eight-hour shifts for constables in 2016. However, after he took charge of the state police, the order was not followed.

"During the pandemic, Commissioner of Police (CP) Parambir Singh ordered constables to work in 12-hour shifts and take 24-hour rest. But at various police stations in the city, senior police inspectors (SPI) are not following orders," said a constable attached to Cuffe Parade police station.

'Step-motherly treatment'

Recently, woman police constables (WPC) at Cuffe Parade police station asked for eight-hour shifts.

"Where should we men go now?" said a male police constable. "We are planning to meet our zonal deputy commissioner of police, who is away on training for now, for relief."

Another constable said, "The operator and the driver of SPIs are asked to work eight hours. Why the step-motherly treatment for us?"

"Our health is deteriorating in 15- to 16-hour shifts daily. Earlier, only constables at Cuffe Parade police station were made to work long hours. But now, our colleagues at Azad Maidan, MRA Marg, Colaba, NM Joshi Marg, Khar and Tardeo police stations are also at the receiving end," the constable said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Cops bust African drug dealers who went local, learnt Hindi, wed Indians

Patil's dismissal and the fear of a crackdown have silenced many constables and other low-rung staff of the Mumbai police.

12hrs

Duration of shifts some constables say they are made to work in

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news