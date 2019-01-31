Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: This actress plays Sonam Kapoor's love interest in film

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga focusses on homosexuality

Regina Cassandra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/reginaacassandraa

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, and others, is making the desired noise across all quarters. Celebrities like Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Kriti Sanon and others stepped out for the film's special screening on Wednesday evening, and the actors couldn't stop going gaga about the film.

The secret about the film was revealed on Wednesday stating that the film is about homosexuality. In the film, protagonist Sonam Kapoor plays the character of a homosexual person and is in love with another girl. The actor, who is playing Sonam's love interest in the film is South's popular actor Regina Cassandra.

Take a look at Regina's pictures:

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga shares the story of a small town girl, Sweety, who falls in love with the same sex. Despite knowing about her family having other plans of her marriage, Sweety tried her best to fight for her love. Yet to know about the reality of her existence, Sweety's harbouring love story is still a secret as it might not find acceptance in her family.

The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Akshay Oberoi, Regina Cassandra, in pivotal roles among others.

Regina marks her Bollywood debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The actress was earlier supposed to debut with Gaurang Doshi's Aankhen 2, which hasn't gone on floors yet and is highly unlikely to begin, courtesy, Doshi's involvement in the #MeToo case.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is all set to hit the screens on February 1, 2019.

