Elections 2019: BJP committed to resolving Goa mining crisis, says Suresh Prabhu

Solution can be legal, can be administrative or can be legislative. We will look into all possible aspects along with the local government," Prabhu said at the state BJP headquarters

Suresh Prabhu. Pic/Twitter IANS

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said here on Tuesday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to resolve the crisis in Goa, following last year's ban on mining by the Supreme Court.

He said a new dispensation at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would look at "all possible aspects" to restart mining in the state. "I am fully aware of the issue. I don't want to tell on the eve of election that what could be the solution. I say the issue will be resolved as early as possible," the Minister said.

The mining issue has been hanging fire in Goa, ever since the apex court banned extraction and transportation of iron ore from 88 mining leases on March 2018. The is the second time in less than a decade that all mining in the state has come to a standstill.

Resumption of mining is a key political issue in the Lok Sabha polls and by-elections to three Assembly constituencies.

