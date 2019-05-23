Elections 2019: Counting trends till 9 am

national

The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began on Thursday amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct

Maharashtra: Parth Pawar, the grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is leading in Maval Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra, as per initial trends available. Parth, son of former state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is leading by 1,173 votes over Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang Barne.

In Shirur, NCP nominee Amol Kolhe is leading by 2,890 votes over Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad constituency in Kerala by 10,910 votes against CPI's C P Suneer, according to the Election Commission.

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Jitendra Singh and Congress state president G A Mir were leading in their respective constituencies in the early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to election officials, Abdullah was leading over PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin by a slender margin of 80 votes while Singh had opened a substantial lead of over 4000 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh.

Bhopal: BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur is leading against Congress' Digvijay Singh by a margin of 3,105 votes in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, as per initial trends. BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav is leading by a margin of 1165 votes against Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna.

Pratima Bhoumik of BJP was leading against her nearest rival Subal Bhowmik of the Congress by 3,949 votes in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, officials said. Rebati Tripura of BJP was leading against her nearest rival Maharaj kumari Pragya DebBurman of the Congress in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat by 18,397 votes, they said.

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by over 19,000votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate C J Chavda after counting of first round, election officials said.

Sitting Congress MP Vincent H Pala was leading against his nearest Jemino Mawthoh of the United Democratic Party by 10,712 votes in the Shillong Lok Sabha Seat, officials said. Agatha Sangma of the National People's Party was leading against her nearest rival Mukul Sangma of the Congress

by 7,014 votes in the Tura Lok Sabha seat, they said.

Chennai: The DMK and its allies the Congress and MDMK were leading in three Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, according to trends available from the Election Commission. While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally MDMK and Congress were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the EC.

In Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Houlim Shokhopao Mate was leading against his nearest Congress rival K James by 137 votes, officials said.

Delhi: BJP's Parvesh Verma leads in initial trends Sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is leading against his AAP rival Balbir Singh Jakhar by 3,319 votes in the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, officials said.

BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 1,993 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla seat: officials.

Indra Hang Subba of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was leading against his nearest rival Dek Bahadur Katwal of Sikkim Democratic Front by 455 votes in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, officials said.

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib seat in Punjab, as per initial EC trends. Chandumajra is leading by 593 votes over his rival Tewari.

BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by 675 votes, as per the trends.

Bengaluru: The BJP is leading in all the five Lok Sabha seats out of 28 in Karnataka as per the initial trends available so far, the Election Commission said. According to trends available for the five seats on the Election Commission of India website, Y Devendrappa of BJP was leading against Congress' V S Ugrappa by a margin of over 311 votes in Bellary.

Patna: Amid tight security, counting of votes is underway on Thursday for 40 Lok Sabha seats across Bihar which will decide the fates of 820 candidates, including five Union ministers. According to Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, counting of votes will take place assembly- segment-wise for each parliamentary constituency.

