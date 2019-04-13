Elections 2019: Palghar police raid Arnala beach; seize liquor worth Rs 2 lakh

crime

The Palghar police are taking strict measures to ensure smooth operations of elections and have eliminated many illegal businesses in the district

Pic courtesy/Hanif Patel

Stringent measures are being taken by the Palghar police to ensure the smooth running of the Lok Sabha elections in the district. More than 212 cases have been registered since the model election code of conduct has begun resulting in strict action against thousands of criminals under the various CRPC act. The police eliminated illegal businesses, gutkha (tobacco), alcohol and drugs from the area and seized illegal business property worth more than Rs 5 crore.

The Arnala police on Saturday raided a place near Arnala beach and recovered around 10 thousand country liquor bottles worth more than Rs 2 lakh which were buried in the sand near the beach in 53 drums. According to police sources, the Lok Sabha elections was announced for the Palghar constituency on March 10 by the election commission of Indiavand since then the election code of conduct has been implemented in the district, The polls will be held on April 29, 2019, and the counting will take place on May 23, 2019.

The Palghar district police force has taken concrete steps to make the election transparent and peaceful due to which the Palghar district SP conducted a meeting with all the charge officers and the departmental officers with respect to the election. The police officers and the employees on leave have been called back on duty to maintain the law and order in the district. The reserved police and riot control forces are on regular patrolling duty and corner meetings in the police station jurisdictions areas, said PRO Hemant Katkar from Palghar district police.

Also Read: Palghar: 10 illicit liquor brewing units dismantled in huge combing op

The district police are also taking an initiative to eliminate illegal businesses of gutkha, alcohol, and drug supply from the area. The police are maintaining a record of all the offenders and their movements are being monitored closely. "The Model Code of Conduct will not be violated in any case as the Palghar police are alert throughout the day and have also released three helpline numbers for the citizens to highlight any illegal activity," added Hemant Katkar from Palghar district police.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Palghar comes forward to raise voter awareness in this unique way

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates