Elections 2019 Phase 3: Here's all that transpired during Lok Sabha polls

The total voter turnout for 3rd phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections stood at 63.24 percent till 5 pm with West Bengal witnessing the highest number of voter turnout at 79.36 percent while Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest voter turnout at 12.86 pc

Senior couple Prabhakar Bhide and his wife Sushila Bhide cast their votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony. Pic/Twitter ANI

The third phase of General Elections 2019 saw 116 seats going to polls in states of Gujarat, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The voting process began at 7 am and saw dawn at 5 pm. In Odisha, the third phase of elections witnessed a battle between several political heavyweights as well as former bureaucrats. Puri constituency witnessed a triangular fight between spokespersons of three major political parties, as two-time sitting MP and BJD spokesman Pinaki Mishra crossed swords with BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and state Congress media cell Chairman Satya Prakash Nayak. Dhenkanal also witnessed a triangular fight.

Total voter turnout for 3rd phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 is 63.24%.



Odisha - 58.18%

Tripura - 78.52%

Utar Pradesh - 57.74%

West Bengal - 79.36

Chhattisgarh - 65.91%

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 71.43%

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 71.43%

Daman & Diu - 65.34%

Total voter turnout for 3rd phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 is 63.24%.



Assam - 78.29%

Bihar - 59.97%

Goa - 71.09%

Gujarat - 60.21%

Jammu & Kashmir - 12.86%

Karnataka - 64.14%

Kerala - 70.21%

Maharashtra - 56.57%

The total voter turnout for the 3rd phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections until 5 pm was 63.24 percent. According to the latest update, West Bengal witnessed the highest number of voter turnout at 79.36 percent while Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest voter turnout at 12.86 percent.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly.

PM Narendra Modi after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019

VIPs, candidates, and celebs galore in the third phase:



Politicians, leaders, celebrities, and candidates were among the early voters who exercised their franchise for the 116 seats spread over across 13 States & 2 Union Territories as the third phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

While common people thronged the polling booth to cast their votes, it was the celebs and leaders who led from the front. Starting the day on a positive note was BJP MP candidate from Shimoga BY Raghvendra who casts his vote at a polling booth in Shikaripura, in the third phase of general elections.

Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes at polling booth in Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad

It was further led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar to cast his vote in Ahmedabad. PM Modi also met people outside his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. Later, Modi exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad. He was accompanied by BJP National President Amit Shah who along with his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes at a polling booth in Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family casts her vote a polling station in Baramati; She is sitting MP and NCP MP candidate from Baramati

Viramgam: Congress leader Hardik Patel casts his vote at booth number 252/355 in Surendranagar constituency. #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and wife Sulakshana Sawant cast their votes at polling booth no. 47 in Sankhali Lok Sabha constituency.

Gujarat: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani casts his vote at a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School in Ahmedabad.

In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family voted at a polling station in Baramati. Supriya Sule is sitting MP and NCP MP candidate from Baramati. Other eminent people included Abhay Singh Yadav, younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Senior Congress leader, and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, Social activist Anna Hazare, Congress leader Hardik Patel, veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and wife Sulakshana Sawant, veteran actors Mammootty and Mohanlal among others.

Kerala: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and LDF's C Divakaran. #LokSabhaElections2019

Social activist Anna Hazare after casting his vote in Ralegan Siddhi,Ahmednagar District, Maharashtra. #LokSabhaElections2019

Assam: Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth in Dispur. #LokSabhaElections2019

An unusual visitor holds up polling in Kannur:



An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, held up voting for a brief while on Tuesday. A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constituency, which is witnessing heavy polling, triggering panic among officials and voters. However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued.

Maharashtra: A senior citizen being helped by security personnel at a booth in Pune's Mayur colony. 14 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. #LokSabhaElections2019

Senior citizens, differently abled and others defy odds:

While the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was all but a celebrity affair, common people weren't left behind and they too defied all odds to participate in the making of the world's largest democracy. Voters, young and old, thronged to the polling booths to exercise their votes in order to elect their representatives.

Odisha: A specially-abled person casts his vote at polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar. #OdishaElections2019 #LokSabhaElections2019

Maharashtra: A senior citizen couple, 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide and 88-year-old Sushila Bhide cast their votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony. #LokSabhaElections2019

In Odisha, a specially-abled person casts his vote at a polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar. While in Maharashtra, a senior citizen couple, 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide and 88-year-old Sushila Bhide cast their votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony.

Maharashtra: Shraddha, a bride, casts her vote at a polling station in Pune ahead of her wedding. Shraddha says, "It is our national duty. I felt a little nervous but I liked it". #LokSabhaElection2019

On the other hand, a 68-year-old man named Basir Ali, who is suffering from cancer, came to cast his vote in Guwahati. Ali was accompanied by his childhood friend, Mukut Choudhary. In Maharashtra, voters were surprised to see Shraddha, a bride who had come to cast her vote at a polling station in Pune, Maharashtra ahead of her wedding during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Assam: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) & VVPATs being packed at polling booth no.199 in Dhubri after voting concludes there. #LokSabhaElections2019

Calling it day off on the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) & VVPATs being packed at polling booth no.199 in Dhubri, Assam after voting concludes there.

In Mumbai, the voting for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections will take place on April 29, 2019.

