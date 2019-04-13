Elections 2019: Robert Vadra sure of Rahul, Sonia's victory from Rai Bareli, Amethi

national

Vadra has earlier said that he would campaign for the Congress party all over India in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections

Robert Vadra

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday exuded confidence over his family members getting another term from Amethi and Raebareli constituencies in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra's mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi is an incumbent MP from Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and both are seeking re-election from their respective constituencies. Vadra had also accompanied Rahul Gandhi in filing of nomination from Amethi.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "I think people of Amethi and Rae Bareli feel very happy that the family is with them and have been with them forever and the development is always on our minds. We always reach out and meet everyone. We will do all we can to further develop both Amethi and Rae Bareli."

Vadra made these comments during a function organised here as part of his pre-birthday celebrations. The business men celebrated his birthday with students of Bal Sahyog School in Connaught Circus in New Delhi.

"It's actually a week before my birthday. Before I celebrate I want to celebrate with people who have less. I want to earn my celebration which is on my birthday so I go to different institutes. I like to share my happiness with them", said Vadra.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is busy helping the whole country and I am here celebrating with children in different institutes. She serves in a different way, I serve here," added Vadra.

