Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar races for Lok Sabha polls with rally in Kandivli. See photos

national

Urmila Matondkar launched a rally on March 9, 2019, where she met the people of Charkop in Kandivli West

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Urmila Matondkar

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar launched her first rally as a Congress candidate on March 9, 2019, in Charkop, Kandivli West. She travelled to Delhi on March 27, 2019, to meet Rahul Gandhi, after which she was formally inducted in the Congress fold and filed their nominations for Lok Sabha polls for the fourth phase in Maharashtra.

Urmila Matondkar, ever since then, has been active with her work in numerous ways. She was spotted at a bike rally for Gudi Padwa where she supported women riders participating in the event. She also held a youth meet with Patidar leader Hardik Patel in Andheri.

Urmila Matondkar shared the pictures of her rally on Instagram and captioned it as 'The power of democracy lies within these people and it can never be taken away. Thank you to my well wishers of Charkop, Kandivali West.'

This rally in Charkop saw a huge crowd that welcomed her as the new upcoming leader. Urmila Matondkar will be the second Bollywood celebrity after Govinda to contest from North as a Congress nominee.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar has Rs 68 crore assets, clean record

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates