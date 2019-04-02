Elections 2019: Young Harvard graduate wants to transform Palghar into Goa

national

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's GenNext leader Kshitij Thakur wants to make Palghar a self-sustaining economy while retaining its tribal identity

Kshitij Thakur

Palghar, often known for being a prominent tribal district, must now focus on being a tourist destination, believes 35-year-old Virar native and Nalasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur. A Harvard graduate, Thakur wants the region to have a self-sustaining economy while retaining its tribal identity.

With every political party pushing forth its GenNext leader, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) led by MLA Hitendra Thakur too has joined the gang. Kshitij Thakur, as the star campaigner for the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, is emphasising on a makeover for the district that is home to rich biodiversity and natural resources. These haven't been put to their best use, he believes. Citing Goa as an example, the GenNext politician said that Palghar was a "mini-Goa".

"Countries like Singapore and Dubai have created artificial islands and gardens which have now become famous tourist destinations. In our district, on the other hand, right from Vasai to Dahanu, there is a beautiful coastline and adjoining forests. But this hardly helps the locals. If proper infrastructure — good roads, resorts and other amenities — is developed in the region, it can become a full-fledged tourist destination," claimed the leader famous among the locals.

Need for long-term planning

The Palghar constituency was formed after the 2008 delimitation. The district, across its eight talukas — Mokhada, Talasari, Vasai, Vikramgad, Palghar, Dahanu and Wada - is home to tribals, Christians, and the Gujarati, Marwari, Marathi and North Indian populations.

When asked if this was a long-term plan or could begin implementation immediately, Thakur stated that promises made merely with an eye on the polls will not yield anything for the region and its people.

"Welfare schemes of the government are necessary for the tribal areas. But these only help address day to day living. It doesn't aid in improving the Human Development Index (HDI). Those living in the region hardly have any employment opportunities. A makeover of the region will create employment opportunities and achieve self-sustaining economy goals," Thakur answered, adding that it was now up to the voters to decide what they want — "temporary relief/assurances and freebies or a plan that can change fortunes for them and their children in the future."

The Sena-BJP tussle

In 2009, Baliram Jadhav of the BVA was elected to the Lok Sabha but lost in 2014 to BJP candidate Chintaman Wanga. The sitting MP, however, passed away in January last year. Wanga's family had then tried to get a ticket for the by-polls but the BJP nominated Congress-turncoat Rajendra Gavit with the Shiv Sena fielding Wanga's son.

Gavit had won the elections and is now being inducted into the Sena to maintain the seat-sharing deal. The move has not gone down too well with many BJP and Shiv Sena workers. The Congress-NCP and CPI (M) have decided not to field any candidate from this constituency and support BVA nominee to defeat the saffron alliance in the region.

