Mumbai: Stray dog terrorises Vaitarna in Palghar

Medical aid to the injured was delayed owing to the absence of a government hospital in the area

The dog attacked children who were playing and those who came to help

A stray dog has left villagers in the Vaitarna area of Palghar district terrorised for the past few days as it attacked seven people, including women and children, on Thursday.

Gaurav Kishore Patil, 11, Hemant Buda Diva, 7, Darshan Satyavan Sapane, 2, Kailas Vishnu Vaity, 35, Malibai Mahadev Patil, 71, Mohan Babu Gharat, 62, and Pramila Mohan Gharat, 52 were among the injured.

The dog attacked locals in the tribal belt late on Thursday night and with no government hospital in the locality and the railway services shut for the night, the injured were rushed to the nearby gramin hospital.

Satish Gaavad of the Dhahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sangh helped ferry the injured to the hospital in Virar in a private vehicle but doctors there suggested shifting them to the government hospital in Nalasopara due to the unavailability of medicines.

With help from NGO Vasai Jan Andolan Samiti's members Rajendra Dhage and Pravin Patil, VVMC Municipal Commissioner Baliram Pawar and medical officer Anupama Rane were approached, and the injured were shifted to the Nalasopara (Tulinj) government hospital.

"It was a horrible situation as the dog attacked children playing in the locality and the ones who came forward to help," said Satish Gawad, a local social activist who has in the past written to various politicians, including MPs, and the Municipal Corporation of Vasai-Virar regarding provision of health services in the Vaitarna area.

