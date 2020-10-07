Elli AvrRam: 2019 was a slap on the face, I was questioning God so much

A lot of Bollywood celebrities began taking to their social media accounts to share their videos and pictures from their respective homes during the lockdown. Elli AvrRam has something to share and her story is drastically different from others. She also reveals that 2019 was a far tougher year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about how she reacted to the lockdown, she said, "I was also going to start a new shoot two day before the Covid lockdown. I was excited that I had signed new projects and happy that it'll be a busy year, and suddenly, God decided to make us reflect on life. It's been a really tough time for all of us, but I'd say personally there have been a lot of realisations."

She added, "My brother got diagnosed with brain tumour, that came like a big shock for the entire family. He is just 33, a super fit athletic person, the last person you'd think something like this would happen to. I was busy shooting for Malang at that time, and the character was also emotionally draining."

She then went on to reveal how 2019 came as a slap on her face and stated, "A lot of people reacted to seeing me dance on Instagram, and I told them I've learnt how precious life is. In 2019, a big slap came on my face, when we didn't know how the surgery would go, how my brother's life would turn out. I was questioning God so much, what people are doing now, I did all of that last year."

