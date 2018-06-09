England football captain Harry Kane signs new six-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane, who will fly with England to the Russia World Cup next Tuesday, said: "I'm really excited, it's a proud day. Obviously it's been a great few seasons and I'm looking forward to the future

England skipper Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the north London club till 2024. The English Premier League side announced in a statement that the 24-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a new six-year contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kane, who will fly with England to the Russia World Cup next Tuesday, said: "I'm really excited, it's a proud day. Obviously it's been a great few seasons and I'm looking forward to the future. "I'm obviously really excited about the World Cup coming up so it's nice to get this done before that and I'm just looking to go out there and enjoy it now.

"It's been a great season, like always the aim is to try to improve so hopefully I can do that this summer and obviously next season as well," he added. Kane, who scored 30 Premier League goals last season, had a previous contract due to expire in 2022. "I'm really excited, it's a proud day. Obviously it's been a great few seasons and I'm looking forward to the future. I'm looking forward to the new stadium first and foremost and just to keep progressing as a club," Kane told Tottenham's official website on Friday.

"It's been fantastic to consistently get in the Champions League so I'm really excited to have another go at that and with the Premier League and FA Cup, we'll look to go as far as we can. For us as a Club, it's just about keeping improving and we'll work hard to do that," he added. Asserting that he is looking forward to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, the 24-year-old said he wants to do well with Totenham next season.

"I'm obviously really excited about the World Cup coming up so it's nice to get this done before that and I'm just looking to go out there and enjoy it now," Kane said. "It's been a great season, like always the aim is to try to improve so hopefully I can do that this summer and obviously next season as well," he added.

