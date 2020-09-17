Enroute life! Maanayata Dutt along with Sanjay leave for Dubai to meet the twins

Maanayata Dutt returned to the bay from Dubai before the weekend and accompanied Sanjay Dutt at the hospital visits. The doting wife has been travelling a lot to support her husband during this bad phase of life, keeping up with their Dubai work, and handling kids at the same time. The star wife has been juggling with the time since a while now. As soon as the actor completed his shooting schedule for Shamshera as well as completed his chemotherapy at a popular hospital in Mumbai, the duo returned to Dubai, to meet their kids and spend some family time together.

Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor recently stepped out of his Bandra residence and headed to Yashraj Studios in Andheri to film his portions of Karan Malhotra's Shamshera.

Speaking about the shooting schedule, a source revealed to mid-day, "Ranbir Kapoor had finished shooting his scenes last month. Sanjay sir had two days' patchwork shoot left before Karan could call it a wrap on the dacoit drama. Producer Aditya Chopra had requested the actor to take his time before returning to the set."

The source further added, "Everyone involved had to undergo a COVID test before she joined the senior actor on the floor."

If reports are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt wants to complete his pending commitments, which includes dubbing for Ajay Devgn-led Bhuj: The Pride of India and filming KGF: Chapter 2 before he heads to the US for his further treatment. This will be marked as his debut in regional cinema.

On the other hand, speaking about his US journey for his further treatment, a source shared with mid-day, "Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance. He was acquitted in the 1993 Bombay Blasts but convicted in the arms act. US policies are if one is convicted in any case for 5 years and above, they just need a special waiver for getting the visa. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre."

On the personal front, Sanjay Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt and has two sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Sanjay, after marrying Maanayata Dutt, was blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news