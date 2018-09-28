Esha Deol: After a gap, performers are apprehensive

bollywood

Esha Deol speaks about returning from her maternity break to play Sita in an upcoming musical with her mother Hema Malini's dance troupe

Esha Deol

Esha Deol returns to the stage with the dance ballet Ramayan. The actor will be performing at the Shanmukhananda Hall tomorrow along with members of mother Hema Malini's dance troupe, Natyavihar Kalakendra. Set to play the role of Sita, Deol says, "When you perform after a long gap, there are apprehensions. But, as a dancer, I keep challenging myself."



Esha Deol with husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya

A trained classical dancer, the new mother says she likes the hustle and bustle of a dance show. "You have to be in the green room to feel the energy. The show is over an hour long. There are several costume changes. So, backstage, we have to be really quick."

In March, Deol had participated with Malini in a show in New Delhi, and later, in Mumbai. "That was barely five months after my daughter [Radhya] was born. It was my way of keeping in touch with dance after a maternity break. But, Ramayan sees me in a major role."

Esha Deol's tot accompanies her to rehearsals, and will be in the green room during the show. "She is happy to be around the troupe. She seems to be enjoying it. Radhya has rhythm. Hopefully, she will also be interested in dance." Mommy dearest is planning an elaborate birthday bash for Radhya, who turns one on October 20.

