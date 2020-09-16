Exclusive! Anupriya Goenka: Padmaavat has done a great deal for my career

While she has featured in films like Daddy and Tiger Zinda Hai previously, Anupriya Goenka caught the attention of the audience with her portrayal of Rani Nagmati, Maharawal Ratan Singh's first wife, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Padmaavat. She later proved her mettle in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War, in which she played Aditi Nahta, which was an action-oriented performance.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com's Anjali Singh, Anupriya speaks about her tryst with the web space, and how Padmaavat helped her grow as an actor and as an individual.

When asked about the switch from films to web series, Anupriya Goenka says, "Thankfully, now I get to choose from the roles that are coming my way, so I choose projects that I find interesting whether they are films or web-based. I have always had a fascination for films; they have their own charm and the story-telling is definitely different. Films have a huge mass appeal, but at the same time the web space right now is extremely exciting because of the kind of content that we get to make."

She added, "In web series, the character graphs are far more defined, plus it's far more democratic. The pressure of compelling the audience to go to the theatre every Friday doesn't exist. Word of mouth works here. In that way, the web space has been liberating. The concepts definitely are far more progressive as the web space gives a lot of freedom to content creators."

Speaking about Padmaavat and how the film helped boost her career, Anupriya shares, "Padmaavat did a lot for me in terms of my career. Mostly everybody saw it; I haven't come across anybody who hasn't watched Padmaavat. From someone who prefers arty cinema, to someone who prefers entertainment movies, almost everyone has seen it. It has done a great deal for my career."

Recalling how it was working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film, the actress says, "The experience of working with Sanjay sir has changed me so much as an actor. It taught me a lot and gave me the pleasure of being directed by somebody like him, where an actor can completely surrender to a director. That feeling is beautiful. It matured me as an actor and a person in many ways."

Anupriya Goenka was recently seen in the web series Aashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram deals with questions on how some self-proclaimed leaders distort the truth to exploit simple and innocent believers. Bobby Deol plays a god man called Baba Nirala who has millions of followers who have blind faith in his teachings. The 9-part series also stars Anupriya Goenka, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles.

Besides Aashram, Anupriya was also seen in web series like Sacred Games, The Final Call, Abhay, Criminal Justice, Panchali, and Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side.

