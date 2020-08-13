Exclusive: Vidyut Jammwal on Khuda Haafiz: People will get to see the 'other side of romance'

Action star Vidyut Jammwal has been entertaining fans through his knockout performances for many years. The actor has more in store for viewers, as his upcoming movie Khuda Haafiz is about to stream soon. The trailer of the action thriller was recently released and social media is now abuzz with the actor's high octane action sequences and his charm as a romantic hero.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day's Anjali Singh, the actor talked about his upcoming film. Her said, "I am always asked why I do action movies and not romantic comedies. The truth is, I give equal importance to both. I love doing stunts and actions, but does not mean that I wish to restrict myself".

"In Khuda Haafiz, I play a very normal character. My character has never fought with anyone, but is forced to transform himself for the sake of his family," he added.

When asked whether he is confident that his character will surprise the fans he said, "Confidence is something I have inherited since childhood. When it comes to love stories, we have always seen a very typical trend. Bollywood has produced very less "true love stories". Khuda Haafiz is an exception. People are going to enjoy the "other side of romance". It's a great honour to work in Khuda Haafiz", the actor said.

So will we see Vidyut doing a typical-Bollywood-romantic hero film? "This is a romantic film. People knew me for my stunts. But a real man, who can perform stunts, can go to any level to save his love. The love can be for your family, siblings or your partner."

Shivaleekha Oberoi, who plays Vidyut's wife in the film also expressed her thoughts on working in the film. "I fell with Nargis that moment I read the script. Working with Vidyut was quite enjoyable and "disciplined". Because of him, I have started implementing in more of Yoga and discipline", she said. "It has helped me in a good way though," she laughed off.

Certainly, Khuda Haafiz is divorced from the high-octane actioners that one has come to associate with Vidyut Jammwal. Even though film boasts its share of stunts, the Faruk Kabir-directed film is a tale of love and hope.

For Faruk, Vidyut was the first choice for the film. He said, "I have been very fond of martial arts. In the initial meeting with Vidyut, the one quality of him that I realised was that he is the guy who I just had to guide him. I consider Vidyut to be a "yogi". He has an inherent discipline and focuses on you".

Set to release on August 14, Khuda Haafiz is a romantic action thriller inspired by real events. The story spins around a young, newly married couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi). Under mysterious and shocking circumstances Nargis goes missing in a foreign land and Sameer does everything possible to bring her back home safe with him.

