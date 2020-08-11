Vidyut Jammwal's secret behind his impeccable and inimitable action revealed!

Vidyut Jammwal has been entertaining netizens through his trending segment #AbYeKarkeDikhao and a chat show titled X-Rayed By Vidyut. The actor has more in store for viewers, as his upcoming movies, Khuda Haafiz and Yaara are about to stream soon. The trailers of both these films were recently released and social media is now abuzz with the actor's high octane action sequences and his charm as a romantic hero.

While both the movies will show Jammwal in his element, a source reveals the grind that he undertakes to be able to pull off stunts and combat sequences without a body double. According to the source, "Vidyut trains for his stunts a month prior to shooting any action film he signs and he works with the most celebrated action directors. In the case of Khuda Haafiz, it is Andy Long, who has worked with legends such as Jackie Chan, Scott Adkins and many others. Vidyut has almost always choreographed his own action scenes and filmmakers expect his inputs on action sequences."

Adds the source, "After signing an action film, he (Vidyut) makes the themes of the action sequences. He hands them over to the action director, who then takes the design ahead. He's the only actor of his generation to have got credit for designing action (film name)." Jammwal is also the only Indian actor to feature alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls of the Man Vs Wild fame on the list of '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' by The Richest. One of the top ten martial artists of the world, the action star earned a spot on this wicked list of the deadliest fighters.

Directed and written by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz is a romantic action thriller inspired by real events. The story spins around a young, newly married couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi). Under mysterious and shocking circumstances Nargis goes missing in a foreign land and Sameer does everything possible to bring her back home safe with him. Produced by Tigmanshu Dhulia Films and Azure Entertainment and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara is a remake of the French film, A Gang Story. It chronicles the journey of the Chaukdi gang. And Khuda Haafiz is slated to release on August 14, 2020, on Disney Hotstar and Yaara is now streaming on ZEE5.

