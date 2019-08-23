Exclusive: Will Sherlyn Chopra agree to act in an adult film?

bollywood

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Sherlyn Chopra spoke about how she loves being fit and flaunting her body, and what she will do if she's offered an adult film.

Sherlyn Chopra is known for her bold and upfront personality. The actress doesn't believe in mincing words, which is clear from her interviews so far. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Sherlyn Chopra had a lot to say about her fitness and why she likes being fit, why she likes flaunting her body and how that doesn't define her, and whether or not she will agree to act in an adult film.

When asked how she feels when the audience reacts a certain way on her social media pictures and videos, Sherlyn told mid-day, "I hit the gym, work out, tone my body, do squats - why do you think I do it? I have several reasons. Number one is that I admire fit bodies. I love looking and feeling fit. I enjoy doing shoots in minimal clothing. What's wrong with it? People think that women who expose their bodies have loose characters."

Sherlyn went on to ask who was the inventor of this ludicrous concept. She shared, "I don't understand which great person invented this concept. Does this mean that just to prove I'm a good person, I have to hide my body? If I flaunt my body, it straightaway means that I have a loose character. Who makes these nonsensical rules?"

Going on to say that a number of intelligent women love dressing provocatively in dresses and tops with plunging necklines, Sherlyn made a point as to why she doesn't care what people think about the way she dresses. "There are so many women out there who are MDs and CEOs who like wearing mini skirts. One needs to understand that sensuality and sexuality are not synonyms of vulgarity."

Another thing Sherlyn made clear is what she will do if she's offered an adult film. Will she be okay doing it? The Dil Bole Hadippa! actress told mid-day, "I don't think, I would be comfortable with actually having s** in front of a camera. I'm okay with suggestive (scenes) where they show a nude back or suggestive movements where we create a make-believe world, but where it's not really happening. I'm not at all comfortable with actually doing it."

Sherlyn Chopra recently released a rap song, which the actress says 'showcases the significance of taking a firm stand against online abuse, bullying and trolling'. When asked what she thinks of people who troll her online for her choice of clothes, she's quick to say, "They tell me not to expose as much as I do. I only have one question to ask them - do they have a book which says you can only expose so and so per cent of your body? Will someone else tell me how much skin I can show and which body parts I can show?"

