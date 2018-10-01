F1: Least proud of this win, says Lewis Hamilton after Russian GP

other-sports

Russian GP winner Lewis Hamilton insists it's the strangest day of his career after Mercedes controversially orders Bottas to allow teammate to take lead; Vettel confident of Ferrari's chances

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (right) comforts his teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton said his victory in yesterday's Russian Grand Prix aided by Mercedes team orders was the strangest day of his career. Mercedes ordered Valtteri Bottas to allow Hamilton to win and increase his championship lead to 50 points. "It's honestly the strangest day I can remember having in the sport in my career," said Hamilton, the reigning world champion.

"I remember we've crossed the situation before and I've always felt super uncomfortable. I want to win the right way. As racing drivers, we exist to win. If you tell us we can't win, it's taking our air away, it's taking our life away. It's not how I want to win. "The team took the decision. There are stronger heads in the team who say we have to win and there are those of us who are racers and emotional about it.

'Bottas, a gentleman'

"It's important to acknowledge Valtteri , who was the absolute gentleman. We have to embrace the moment still, but it's the win on my list of wins that I'm least proud of. There's not many teammates who would do something like that." Hamilton made clear that he did not ask for any assistance from Bottas. "Passing him did not feel good and I didn't know what was planned for the end. I was waiting for some news or something, but I knew the team wanted it to end that way."

Bottas' obedience was acknowledged by Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff, who made the decision. "Valtteri is such a tremendous team player," he said. "Lewis was far back and we told them to switch and he did it immediately." Wolff had made the decision to protect Hamilton's title bid, but admitted he was uncomfortable. "We should be over the moon with a one-two – and we are – but it went against Valtteri because it should have been a race win, but we had to change it. "It's disappointing for a driver and the team, but if you can extend the championship lead by more points, then that's what you have to do."

Vettel defends Mercedes

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel defended world championship rivals Mercedes yesterday after Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix on the back of controversial team orders. The four-time world champion, who slipped 50 points behind Hamilton after finishing third behind him and Valtteri Bottas, said it was a no-brainer for Mercedes to use team orders.

"I think 'well done' to both of them – they played together as a team well," Vettel said. "In their defence, all the questions, [and] I know that you guys love controversy and therefore ask naughty questions to them as individuals. "[Well], I think in the position that they are, it was a no-brainer what they did today so maybe not all the questions are justified." He added that despite his points deficit, he remained optimistic about mounting a late challenge for the drivers' title.

'Ferrari still in hunt'

"I still believe in our chances, yes," Vettel said. "It takes one DNF [did not finish] and all of a sudden, things look different – ideally two! Which I'm not wishing to Lewis, but you never know what happens. "We need to stay on top of our game, which maybe we haven't been this weekend. Make sure that we now focus on winning the remaining races."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever