Father, brother held for chopping off girl's fingers for marrying against their wish

The father and brother of a girl chopped off her four fingers for marrying against their wish in Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar district.

As per a report in the Times of India, the girl Dhanalakshmi, 24 and Satya, 28, both from PG Palya village of Hanur taluk in Chamarajnagar district, have been in love for the past two years. They planned to marry after taking Dhanalakshmi’s parents’ consent. However, the parents vehemently opposed the relationship.

On Saturday, the father and brother bumped into Dhanalakshmi near a medical store. A heated argument ensued among the three. In a fit of rage, the two caught her and chopped off her fingers.

Passersby rushed the injured girl to the hospital. Hanur police have arrested the father and the brother.

