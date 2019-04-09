Fatima Sana Shaikh to be the brand ambassador of a car brand

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh has shattered the glass ceiling yet again by becoming the first female brand ambassador of a popular car brand

Fatima Sana Shaikh

One of the most bankable actresses of Bollywood, Fatima Sana Shaikh has become the first female brand ambassador for a popular car brand. Shooting to fame with her performance in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proven to be one of the most hardworking artistes in Bollywood.

Just two-films-old, Fatima has amassed a huge fan base across the nation and the testimony of the same is the trust that brands bestow on her. Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running a round the clock schedule.

The actress will be seen donning a saree in her next with Anurag Basu. The first glimpse of the film has already created a wave of excitement about the new shade of Fatima's character. Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler and then a warrior-archer. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery for Thugs Of Hindostan, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh is a vision in this sheer white gown

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates