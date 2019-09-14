FC Vulcan for Mysore Race Club Trophy

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: Only four horses will face the starter in the feature event of a small, six-racecard slated for Saturday. TheMysore Race Club Trophy is for class I horses and will be run over the trip of 2400m. Vulcan, trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha and to be ridden by Neeraj Rawal, is tipped to win from Raees.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Flaming Ace Plate (For 3y,maidens; 2000m)

Ithaca 1, Moriseiki 2, Black Cherry 3.

Mysore Race Club Trophy (Class I; 2400m)

Vulcan 1, Raees 2.

Eloise Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Nekhbet 1, Athulya 2,Despacito 3.

Czar Alexander Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Hells Bells 1, Aurora Australis 2, Flying Dragon 3.

Yogender Singh Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Juno's Guest 1, Lesrel 2, Dandi March 3.

Nationalistic Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Brave 1, Fire Flame 2, Speedo 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Juno's Guest (5-2)

Upsets: Elation (1-6) &

Maestro (6-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

