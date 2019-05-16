FIR against Computer Baba for violating MCC in Bhopal

national

On May 9, BJP had moved the Election Commission accusing Computer Baba of fanning communal sentiments while campaigning for Singh, following which the EC issued a notice to him

Computer Baba. Pic/ANI

Bhopal: The Bhopal police on Thursday filed an FIR against Namdas Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Computer Baba along with Congress' Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh, had performed a 'havan' on May 7 at a 'maha yagna' to ensure Singh's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performs 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba, at the venue where he is camping along with thousands of sadhus to undertake Hat Yog. pic.twitter.com/8LfhAedzaW — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

On May 9, BJP had moved the Election Commission accusing Computer Baba of fanning communal sentiments while campaigning for Singh, following which the EC issued a notice to him.

FIR registered against Computer Baba for violating model code of conduct after a complaint alleging that he was campaigning for Congress Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nG371kOxDf — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

In his reply to the poll body, Computer Baba said the event was not a political program but a religious one. "No information was given about where to put any political poster. Some anti-social elements may have put the posters."

Bhopal Collector Sudam Pandharinath Khade, who is also the district poll in-charge, ordered an investigation into the matter on May 9. During the course of investigation, Khade found Computer Babaguilty of flouting norms.

A case has been registered against him under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read: Computer Baba prays for Digvijaya; says 'No Modi if no Mandir'

'Computer Baba' was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. However, he had openly rebelled against the BJP after being denied a party ticket for the state assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal went to polls in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections, on May 12. Digvijaya is contesting against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from this seat. The final phase of polling will be held on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Also Read: Digvijaya Singh performs yagna with Computer Baba to ensure win in Lok Sabha elections

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates