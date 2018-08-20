Search

Fire breaks out at AIIMS, no casualties

Aug 20, 2018, 16:18 IST | IANS

"At 12.20 p.m., we received a call reporting that there was fire on the second floor of the AIIMS building. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was doused in the next 30 minutes," a fire official said

Fire breaks out at AIIMS, no casualties
Representational Image

A nursing room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here caught fire on Monday. There are no casualties, the fire office said.

"At 12.20 p.m., we received a call reporting that there was fire on the second floor of the AIIMS building. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was doused in the next 30 minutes," a fire official said.

The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

"The police is investigating the case to find out the cause of fire that damaged about four to five rooms in the hospital," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

delhinational news

Man falls off Mumbai local train while getting down at Dadar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK