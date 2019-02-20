Fire breaks out at footwear godown in Kochi, no casualties

national

An eyewitness said a large plume of black smoke was seen spreading around the multi-storeyed structure before the fire broke out.

A massive fire broke out at a footwear showroom and godown located near the South railway

station in Kerala's commercial hub Kochi Wednesday. Officials said no casualty was reported but firefighters took several hours to bring the blaze, which broke out in the fourth floor of the six-storeyed building, under control.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze but it cannot be confirmed at the moment, the official said. "No casualty has been reported as the employees of the godown moved out of the building as soon as the fire broke out.

Now the blaze is under control...we are trying to douse it completely," the official said.

