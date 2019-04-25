Fire on ship off Mumbai coast: Trainee electrical officer succumbs to severe burns

national

Tejo Charuvilayal is the second person to lose his life in the flash fire that broke out on the ship on April 13

Trainee electrical officer Tejo Charuvilayal

After undergoing treatment at the Masina Hospital for over a week, for the burn injuries he suffered in the MT Maharaja Agrasen flash fire, trainee electrical officer Tejo Charuvilayal, 26, passed away on Wednesday. He is the second person to lose his life in the tragedy that took place on April 13 at jetty number 4. The Yellow Gate Police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and started an inquiry.

MT Maharaja Agrasen, which was carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, had arrived near Jawahar Dweep, an island off the Mumbai coast, on April 9 and was anchored near jetty number 4 around 7.30 pm on April 13. While oil was being discharged from the vessel, it suffered an explosion, which led to the fire. However, the alert crew quickly brought the flames under control.

The ship had 39 crewmembers on board, of whom chief engineer Prakash Patyal, 54, from Karnataka succumbed to his injuries on April 15. Subhash Ravthan, 31, the second engineer from Uttarakhand is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In their statement following the incident, the Shipping Corporation of India had said that the three crewmembers, who were hospitalised, were working in the Inert Gas Room when the flash fire broke out.

