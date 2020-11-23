First glimpse of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra have kept daughter Samisha away from prying eyes. The tot's pictures on their social media handles always have her back facing the camera. Looks like they no longer want to shield her from the limelight. The paparazzi had a field day clicking Samisha on her day out with mommy. The couple welcomed her through surrogacy in February.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have become proud parents to a baby girl born through surrogacy. The couple has named their daughter Samisha. An ecstatic Shilpa announced that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior SSK". "Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born:15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... 'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' is Russian stands for 'someone like God'... You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse baby Samisha on social media.

During the lockdown, Shilpa said that staying home and spending time with her son Viaan and her newborn daughter Samisha was a blessing in disguise. Shilpa said, "I couldn't have timed it better. It's God's grace, it worked perfectly in my scheme of things. This time is so precious with my son and with my newborn. I can only be thankful and have utmost gratitude for the way things have panned out," Shilpa told IANS. However, she shared that despite being caught up with work she ensures that she makes time for her family. "Despite being busy, I would still make time for family, but not like this. I just feel that it's really what I wanted so badly and I feel in a way I manifested it."

Recently on a chat with Neha Dhupia on her podcast show, Shilpa opened up about motherhood. "I don't care to pay too much attention to other people's opinions and judgments about me because it's really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is we were brought up in a smaller home with lot lesser in terms of facilities, but the same amount of love, if not more."

Also See: Cuteness overloaded! Shilpa Shetty shares adorable picture of son Viaan and daughter Samisha

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actress with roles in the upcoming films, Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news