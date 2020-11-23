First glimpse of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's daughter Samisha
The paparazzi had a field day clicking Samisha on her day out with mommy Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra have kept daughter Samisha away from prying eyes. The tot's pictures on their social media handles always have her back facing the camera. Looks like they no longer want to shield her from the limelight. The paparazzi had a field day clicking Samisha on her day out with mommy. The couple welcomed her through surrogacy in February.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have become proud parents to a baby girl born through surrogacy. The couple has named their daughter Samisha. An ecstatic Shilpa announced that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior SSK". "Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born:15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... 'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' is Russian stands for 'someone like God'... You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse baby Samisha on social media.
During the lockdown, Shilpa said that staying home and spending time with her son Viaan and her newborn daughter Samisha was a blessing in disguise. Shilpa said, "I couldn't have timed it better. It's God's grace, it worked perfectly in my scheme of things. This time is so precious with my son and with my newborn. I can only be thankful and have utmost gratitude for the way things have panned out," Shilpa told IANS. However, she shared that despite being caught up with work she ensures that she makes time for her family. "Despite being busy, I would still make time for family, but not like this. I just feel that it's really what I wanted so badly and I feel in a way I manifested it."
Recently on a chat with Neha Dhupia on her podcast show, Shilpa opened up about motherhood. "I don't care to pay too much attention to other people's opinions and judgments about me because it's really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is we were brought up in a smaller home with lot lesser in terms of facilities, but the same amount of love, if not more."
Also See: Cuteness overloaded! Shilpa Shetty shares adorable picture of son Viaan and daughter Samisha
On the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actress with roles in the upcoming films, Nikamma and Hungama 2.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Shilpa Shetty welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy in February. Shilpa stepped out with Samisha in Juhu, Mumbai giving the paparazzi the first glimpse of her baby girl. (All pictures: Yogen Shah).
-
Shilpa has been sharing adorable pictures of her baby girl on Instagram. Recently, she treated fans to an adorable glimpse of son Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra's first Bhai Dooj celebration. In the clip, Shilpa is seen holding her little munchkin Samisha in her lap as she performs aarti for son Viaan on behalf of his sister. Following that, the brother and sister hug each other. All of them are seen dressed in white. The 'Apne' star captioned the post as, "The 2 parts of our hearts. Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj.
-
Shilpa also penned down a sweet note of gratitude, "Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy's dream for a li'l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile. Thank you, Universe @TheRajKundra. #BhaiDooj #ViaanRajKundra #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #brothersister #family #blessed #siblings."
-
Sanya Malhotra was clicked in the same suburb. She opted for a black top and trousers for the outing.
-
On the work front, she was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. She shared screen space with prominent actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Rajkummar Rao. The film opened up to mixed reviews from the critics.
-
Bhumi Pednekar was clicked in Juhu. She opted for a black t-shirt, jacket, and trousers for the outing. Abiding by the government directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she wore a white mask.
-
On the work front, she was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare co-starring Konkona Sensharma. Pednekar will be next seen in Durgavati, scheduled to be released on December 11.
-
Vivek Oberoi was also seen happily posing for the photographers in the same suburb.
Shilpa Shetty, Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pendnekar, and Vivek Oberoi were clicked in Juhu, Mumbai. We have pictures.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe