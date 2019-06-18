Fishermen rescue 18-20 foot-long whale shark from net, release it in sea

national

A video of an incident that took place at the end of last month went viral in which it can be seen that fishermen released back an 18-20-feet-long whale shark back into the sea

Representational Pic

The awareness campaign to release the protected species that get entangled into the nets of fishermen seems to be working in favour of the species as in the past year, fishermen from Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have rescued four whale sharks and have released them back into the sea. A video of an incident that took place at the end of last month went viral in which it can be seen that fishermen released back an 18-20-feet-long whale shark back into the sea.

Confirming the same Ganesh Nakhwa, President of Maharashtra Purse Seine Fishing Welfare Association said, "A few of days ago, one of the fishermen from Alibaug sent me a video where they saved the life of an 18-20-feet-long whale shark that was entangled in the fishing net."

The fishermen from Alibag area were in the deep sea at around 50 nautical miles when they realized that a huge whale shark was entangled in the fishing net. Without wasting any time the members cut the fishing net and safely released back the marine creature into the sea.

"From the past year, we have been conducting programs in various fishing villages in and around Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Raigad area where we are creating awareness among the community about the marine life and what they should do to save the life of these protected species when they get entangled in nets. In the past year, our fishermen have successfully rescued four whale sharks that were entangled in the net and these sharks were safely released back into the sea ". added Nakhwa.

The rescue that was done by fisherman Ullesh Nakhwa along with his fellow members on the boat was in 80 meters deep sea and the video for the same has gone viral and is receiving praise from people.

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates