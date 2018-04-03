Five healthy homemade mocktails you must try this summer

Popular chefs list the recipes of delectable mocktails, which you must try out this summer





Cool down your summer with some healthy mocktail recipes like Cucumber Mint Lemonade, Mango Basil Cooler and Spiced Cider Punch that can easily be made at home. Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef at Radisson Noida (Sector 55), lists ways to make some delectable mocktail recipes.

1. Cucumber Mint Lemonade

Ingredients: Cucumber:1; Lemon Juice: 1 Cup; Sugar or Sweetner: Three-fourth cup; Fresh mint leaves: half cup; Water: 6 cups; Lemon: 1

Methods: Chop half the cucumber and add to large sauce pot; Add lemon juice, sugar, and half of the mint leaves; Place the pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove; Pour liquid through a fine mesh strainer to remove cucumber and mint; Add the liquid, water, sliced cucumber, sliced lemon, and the remaining mint leaves to a large pitcher; Stir and serve cold

2. Mango Basil Cooler

Ingredients: Ripe Mango-Peeled and Cubed: 1; Basil Leaves: one fourth cup; Sugar or Sweetner: 4 tbsp; Soda; Ice

Methods: Add mango, basil and sugar in a blender to make smooth puree; Add 2 tbsp of puree in a glass; Top with soda and ice; Garnish with basil leaves and serve.

Ashish Srivastava, Executive Chef, Regenta LP Vilas in Dehradun too has some recipes to share

3. Spiced Cider Punch

Ingredients: Apple Cider: 30 ml; Orange Juice: 350 ml; Ginger Ale: 300 ml; Ground Allspice: 1 tsp; Ground Cinnamon: 1 tsp; Fine Sugar: 2 tbsp

Methods: Add sugar, spices and apple cider in a saucepan; cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat; Refrigerate until cold; Take a chilled glass pour orange juice, ginger ale and spiced apple cider liquid. Add ice cubes, garnish with sliced orange & served chilled

4. Sparkling Cranberry Punch

Ingredients: Cranberry Juice: 4 cups; Lemonade: 2 cups; Ginger Ale: 2 cups; Fresh Cranberries and Mint leaves for garnishing

Methods: Combine cranberry juice and lemonade in glass dispenser. Let it chill; Stir in the ginger ale; Float cranberries and lemonade chunks in punch and add ice cubes; Serve cold with garnishing

Mukesh Sinha, Executive Chef of Park Inn by Radisson at IP Extension lists the recipe for another interesting cocktail.

5. Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients: Water Melon cut into chunks; Fresh Lime Juice: One third cup; Simple syrup (made with coconut, cane or raw brown sugar): 30 ml; Mint Leaves for garnishing

Methods: Add watermelon chunks to food processor or high speed blender until smooth. Pour the pureed watermelon into a large pitcher and add the lime juice, muddled mint leaves and stir. Stir vigorously; Taste and add the appropriate amount of simple syrup based on the sweetness of your watermelon, up to half cup simple syrup. Stir again; Serve in ice-filled glass

