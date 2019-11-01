Flipped out on this

Food: Good

It's true. Millennials like us tend to be a generation of convenience junkies. A whole industry has literally wracked their brains to come up with UIs and algorithms to make ordering in easier, and yet, the moment a friend tells us that there's a place we can order from by simply sending a message on WhatsApp, we don't even bother opening the food delivery app. Why should we, right?



Classy clucker

Ordering from Good Flipping, a predominantly burger joint based out of Khar West that opened in July this year, as such, was a no-brainer. It was some three weeks ago. A friend who was aware about Sijo Mathew's former venture, Bay City Grill, shared that he was now helming this new delivery space (along with partners Salman Shaikh and Charlotte Marchant). They have a two-page menu; you can text them your order and address, and pay via cash, card or Google Pay. It was so deliciously unceremonious.

At that time, we were blown away by Good Flipping's classic cluckinator (R300), a serving of supple buns with a juicy and crispy chunk of fried chicken slapped in the middle along with sweet pickles and a chipotle mayo. The flippin' standard (R290), their signature buff burger, which comes with a chunky and toothsome patty, dripping with juices, was satiating, too, though perhaps we like takeaway joint, Burgzooka's complex version more.



Fries

We recall binging on their zig-zag fries (R100), lightly salted and served with a delicious South-West-style dip quite guilt freely. It was obvious then to revisit this space with a more pointed motive. So, we have a conversation with Shaikh over the messaging app and 50 minutes later, pick up a neatly packed brown paper bag. By the time we reach Kalina again, and open the contents, our buffalo wings (R230) look wilted and sad.

We make a mental note of appreciation for their plastic-free packaging but a bite into the wings and we're displeased by its moist texture and overtly spicy rub. The fries are just as perfect as they were three weeks ago. The porkback mountain (R350, a pork patty burger is an absolute delight, where the succulent meat, spicy choriz and jalapeno aioli marry the sweeter notes from the caramelised onions and the sweet pickle. Each bite, as they would say, is foodgasmic.

What severely lets us down though, is their le fish-wich (R360), a fish fillet burger that puts us off with its fatty texture and cloying smell. We convey our qualms to Shaikh and sure enough, next morning, receive a mail from the team not only addressing our concerns but also gracefully accepting their shortcomings.

"You were right about the fish burger. Unfortunately, we have been having an issue with the supplier and due to the continued unpredictable monsoon the quality of fish hasn't been great. We refrain from using basa (low quality and high mercury levels) and use only grouper fish for our burgers and fingers. Post your feedback we are discontinuing the fish burger and fish fingers on all platforms till the weather gets better or we can figure out a better supplier," the message read.

If you're wondering if we'll ever order from this place again, our answer is, yes. Why? Because what many customers and critics fail to understand is that the restaurant industry is built and run by people, who err. So while quality and output are important factors, they are also subject to circumstances and therefore, inconsistency. What should, as such, be entirely uncompromised is the service. And when that's faultless, it's easier to give a second chance. Besides, who cares about fish burgers anyway?

Ay Good Flipping, Shop 1, Khar West.

Time 12 pm to 3 pm; 6 pm to 11 pm

Call 9892201112 (or Whatsapp)

4/5 Exceptional, 3/5 Excellent, 2/5 very Good, 1/5 Good, 0.5/5 Average. Good Flipping didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

